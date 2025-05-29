Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Cynthia Nixon, Nicole Ari Parker, Venus Williams, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Sarita Choudhury more

Plus, photos featuring Carrie Mulligan, Felicity Huffman, Al Pacino, Joshua Jackson, Ming-Na Wen, Jackie Chan, Tanner Buchanan, Ralph Macchio, and more!

Michael Prieve
4 Min Read
Paris season three photocall of 'And Just Like That…'
Paris season three photocall of 'And Just Like That…' at CESE (Economic, Social and Environmental Council) Featuring: Cynthia Nixon, Nicole Ari Parker, Venus Williams, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis Sarita Choudhury Where: Paris, France When: 28 May 2025 Credit: Sebastien Fremont/Starface Photo/Cover Images **UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Julianne Moore at ‘The View’ to talk about her new series ‘Sirens’ at in New York on May 28, 2025.

Julianne Moore on 'The View'
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Carrie Mulligan at the gala screening of ‘The Ballad of Wallis Island’ at the Ham Yard Hotel, London on May 28, 2025.

London Gala Screening of 'The Ballad of Wallis Island'
Photo Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages

Evan Ross at the Rémy Martin cocktail reception ahead of the exclusive red-carpet moment for the screening of Vie Privée.

2025 American Music Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
Celeb Snaps: Benson Boone, Dylan Efron, Shaboozey, Renee Rapp, and more
French Open 2025 - Rafael Nadal Tribute
Celeb Snaps: Rafael Nadal, Benson Boone, Justin Timberlake, Patrick Dempsey, and more
Rémy Martin cocktail reception ahead of exclusive red-carpet moment for the screening Vie Privée
Photo Credit: Remy Martin/Hippolyte Petit

Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux attend the “Vie Privée” (A Private Life) red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2025 in Cannes, France.

"Vie Priv√©e" (A Private Life) Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny at the Rémy Martin cocktail reception ahead of the exclusive red-carpet moment for the screening of Vie Privée.

Rémy Martin cocktail reception ahead of exclusive red-carpet moment for the screening Vie Privée
Photo Credit: Remy Martin/Hippolyte Petit

Keith Powers at the Rémy Martin cocktail reception ahead of the exclusive red-carpet moment for the screening of Vie Privée.

Rémy Martin cocktail reception ahead of exclusive red-carpet moment for the screening Vie Privée
Photo Credit: Remy Martin/Hippolyte Petit

Felicity Huffman outside ‘Good Morning America’ studios on May 28, 2025.

Celebrities outside 'Good Morning America' show studios
Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah are seen in Los Angeles on May 27, 2025.

MMM 05262025
Male Model Monday: Maverick McConnell, Kovacs Mate, David Gandy, and more
Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley, And Damian Hurley At The 'Orizzonti Rosso/Red Horizons' Opening Dinner
Celeb Snaps: Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley, Adam Lambert, Aubrey Plaza, and more
Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah out in Los Angeles
Photo Credit: Dutch/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Odell Beckham Jr. at the Monaco edition of FRI&NDS, an invite-only affair, transformed a private yacht into a dynamic, multidimensional experience for a carefully curated list of VIPs, tastemakers, local creatives and artisans.

The Monaco edition of FRI&NDS

Vhils & Odell Beckham Jr with their collaborative art piece at the Monaco edition of FRI&NDS, an invite-only affair, transformed a private yacht into a dynamic, multidimensional experience for a carefully curated list of VIPs, tastemakers, local creatives and artisans.

The Monaco edition of FRI&NDS

Devin Booker & Odell Beckham Jr. at the Monaco edition of FRI&NDS, an invite-only affair, transformed a private yacht into a dynamic, multidimensional experience for a carefully curated list of VIPs, tastemakers, local creatives and artisans.

The Monaco edition of FRI&NDS

Tyler Hoechlin at the Monaco edition of FRI&NDS, an invite-only affair, transformed a private yacht into a dynamic, multidimensional experience for a carefully curated list of VIPs, tastemakers, local creatives and artisans.

The Monaco edition of FRI&NDS

Joshua Jackson at the ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ New York World premiere at SVA Theatre in New York on May 27, 2025.

Alexander Skarsgård, Elsa Hosk, Zhang Linghe
The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Alexander Skarsgård, Elsa Hosk, Zhang Linghe, and more
78th Cannes Film Festival 2025 - amfAR Gala
Celeb Snaps: Adam Lambert, Ryan Phillippe, Cory Michael Smith, Pedro Pascal, and more
World Film Premiere Of 'Karate Kid: Legends'
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Ming-Na Wen at the ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ New York World premiere at SVA Theatre in New York on May 27, 2025.

World Film Premiere Of 'Karate Kid: Legends'
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Jackie Chan at the ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ New York World premiere at SVA Theatre in New York on May 27, 2025.

World Film Premiere Of 'Karate Kid: Legends'
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Tanner Buchanan at the ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ New York World premiere at SVA Theatre in New York on May 27, 2025.

World Film Premiere Of 'Karate Kid: Legends'
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Ralph Macchio at the ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ New York World premiere at SVA Theatre in New York on May 27, 2025.

World Film Premiere Of 'Karate Kid: Legends'
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Nicole Ari Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Sarita Choudhury at the Paris season three photocall of ‘And Just Like That…’ at CESE (Economic, Social and Environmental Council) on May 28, 2025.

Manuel Kornisiuk
Meet Instagram Hottie Manuel Kornisiuk
Los Angeles 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' ATAS Event
Celeb Snaps: Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Cooper Koch, Jin, Alyson Hannigan, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and more
Paris season three photocall of 'And Just Like That…'
Photo Credit: Sebastien Fremont/Starface Photo/Cover Images

Cynthia Nixon, Nicole Ari Parker, Venus Williams, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Sarita Choudhury at the Paris season three photocall of ‘And Just Like That…’ at CESE (Economic, Social and Environmental Council) on May 28, 2025.

Paris season three photocall of 'And Just Like That…'
Photo Credit: Sebastien Fremont/Starface Photo/Cover Images

