Celeb Snaps: Cynthia Nixon, Nicole Ari Parker, Venus Williams, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Sarita Choudhury more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Julianne Moore at ‘The View’ to talk about her new series ‘Sirens’ at in New York on May 28, 2025.
Carrie Mulligan at the gala screening of ‘The Ballad of Wallis Island’ at the Ham Yard Hotel, London on May 28, 2025.
Evan Ross at the Rémy Martin cocktail reception ahead of the exclusive red-carpet moment for the screening of Vie Privée.
Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux attend the “Vie Privée” (A Private Life) red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2025 in Cannes, France.
Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny at the Rémy Martin cocktail reception ahead of the exclusive red-carpet moment for the screening of Vie Privée.
Keith Powers at the Rémy Martin cocktail reception ahead of the exclusive red-carpet moment for the screening of Vie Privée.
Felicity Huffman outside ‘Good Morning America’ studios on May 28, 2025.
Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah are seen in Los Angeles on May 27, 2025.
Odell Beckham Jr. at the Monaco edition of FRI&NDS, an invite-only affair, transformed a private yacht into a dynamic, multidimensional experience for a carefully curated list of VIPs, tastemakers, local creatives and artisans.
Vhils & Odell Beckham Jr with their collaborative art piece at the Monaco edition of FRI&NDS, an invite-only affair, transformed a private yacht into a dynamic, multidimensional experience for a carefully curated list of VIPs, tastemakers, local creatives and artisans.
Devin Booker & Odell Beckham Jr. at the Monaco edition of FRI&NDS, an invite-only affair, transformed a private yacht into a dynamic, multidimensional experience for a carefully curated list of VIPs, tastemakers, local creatives and artisans.
Tyler Hoechlin at the Monaco edition of FRI&NDS, an invite-only affair, transformed a private yacht into a dynamic, multidimensional experience for a carefully curated list of VIPs, tastemakers, local creatives and artisans.
Joshua Jackson at the ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ New York World premiere at SVA Theatre in New York on May 27, 2025.
Ming-Na Wen at the ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ New York World premiere at SVA Theatre in New York on May 27, 2025.
Jackie Chan at the ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ New York World premiere at SVA Theatre in New York on May 27, 2025.
Tanner Buchanan at the ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ New York World premiere at SVA Theatre in New York on May 27, 2025.
Ralph Macchio at the ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ New York World premiere at SVA Theatre in New York on May 27, 2025.
Nicole Ari Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Sarita Choudhury at the Paris season three photocall of ‘And Just Like That…’ at CESE (Economic, Social and Environmental Council) on May 28, 2025.
Cynthia Nixon, Nicole Ari Parker, Venus Williams, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Sarita Choudhury at the Paris season three photocall of ‘And Just Like That…’ at CESE (Economic, Social and Environmental Council) on May 28, 2025.
HOT DEALS
- Save $15 on the Ninja 12-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker [Walmart]
- Save 34% on Physician’s Choice Probiotics 60 Billion CFU – 10 Strains + Organic Prebiotics [Amazon]
- Save $30 on the NutriBullet Pro 1000 Personal Blender [Kohl’s]
- Now 20% off! Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid [Amazon]
- Save $20 on the Easy Breather Pillow [Nest Bedding]
- Save 29% on the TCL Class S5-Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV [Target]
- Save $45.97 on the Carote 14 Pcs Knife Set with Wooden Block Stainless Steel Knives with Ergonomic Handle [Walmart ]
- Save 25% on Clinique Even Better Clinical Brightening Moisturizer With Salicylic Acid, Glucosamine + Vitamin C | Hydrating + Dark Spot Reducing [Amazon]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.