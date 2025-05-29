Eye Candy

UPDATE: This Instagram Hottie Update post was originally published on August 30, 2024.

We’ve updated this feature with a slew of new photos of Chris Meyer.

It has been challenging, but we’ve spent all week scouring Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie: Chris Meyer.

Chris Meyer is a Senior Site Reliability Engineer based in San Francisco, California, and a fitness enthusiast interested in health and wellness.

According to his LinkedIn page, he is currently working on building out a training platform.

He also has a significant presence on Instagram and TikTok. Here are a few of his TikTok videos.

@chrisjonmeyer

My friend: “How was the workout?” Me: *panting, can’t breathe, sore all over, spirit broken* “it was great!”

♬ Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter
@chrisjonmeyer

Pool day the Wynn, Las Vegas.

♬ MILLION DOLLAR BABY – Tommy Richman
@chrisjonmeyer

This made my morning. The Magic of Animal Kingdom S2E6.

♬ original sound – Chris Jon Meyer

Enjoy These Pics and Videos of the Very Photogenic Chris Meyer

