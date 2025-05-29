UPDATE: This Instagram Hottie Update post was originally published on August 30, 2024.
We’ve updated this feature with a slew of new photos of Chris Meyer.
It has been challenging, but we’ve spent all week scouring Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie: Chris Meyer.
Chris Meyer is a Senior Site Reliability Engineer based in San Francisco, California, and a fitness enthusiast interested in health and wellness.
According to his LinkedIn page, he is currently working on building out a training platform.
He also has a significant presence on Instagram and TikTok. Here are a few of his TikTok videos.
Enjoy These Pics and Videos of the Very Photogenic Chris Meyer
HOT DEALS
- Save $15 on the Ninja 12-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker [Walmart]
- Save 34% on Physician’s Choice Probiotics 60 Billion CFU – 10 Strains + Organic Prebiotics [Amazon]
- Save $30 on the NutriBullet Pro 1000 Personal Blender [Kohl’s]
- Now 20% off! Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid [Amazon]
- Save $20 on the Easy Breather Pillow [Nest Bedding]
- Save 29% on the TCL Class S5-Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV [Target]
- Save $45.97 on the Carote 14 Pcs Knife Set with Wooden Block Stainless Steel Knives with Ergonomic Handle [Walmart ]
- Save 25% on Clinique Even Better Clinical Brightening Moisturizer With Salicylic Acid, Glucosamine + Vitamin C | Hydrating + Dark Spot Reducing [Amazon]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.