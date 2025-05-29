UPDATE: This Instagram Hottie Update post was originally published on August 30, 2024.

Chris Meyer is a Senior Site Reliability Engineer based in San Francisco, California, and a fitness enthusiast interested in health and wellness.

According to his LinkedIn page, he is currently working on building out a training platform.

He also has a significant presence on Instagram and TikTok. Here are a few of his TikTok videos.

Enjoy These Pics and Videos of the Very Photogenic Chris Meyer