Dylan Efron, Damiano David, Jonathan Bennett, Brant Daugherty, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of these easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male stars and their hottest Instagram photos or videos from the past week.

This week, we have Dylan Efron, Damiano David, Jonathan Bennett, Brant Daugherty, and more hot celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, momentarily, allow us to be a little superficial, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Rob Lowe and John Lowe flex.

Chris Colfer turns 35.

Ricky Martin is avoiding his tan lines.

Chad White is aging well.

Sam Salter tubs it.

Orville Peck from Pride.

Andy Mientus lifts.

Cheyenne Jackson makes an announcement.

Pietro Boselli on a work break.

Tom Francis backstage.

Jesus Luz lost his shirt.

A Brant Daugherty photo dump.

Jonathan Bennett wears a tiny swimsuit.

Damiano David takes a shirtless selfie in Tokyo.

Dylan Efron for Old Navy.