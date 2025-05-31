Dylan Efron, Damiano David, Jonathan Bennett, Brant Daugherty, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of these easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male stars and their hottest Instagram photos or videos from the past week.
This week, we have Dylan Efron, Damiano David, Jonathan Bennett, Brant Daugherty, and more hot celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, momentarily, allow us to be a little superficial, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Rob Lowe and John Lowe flex.
Chris Colfer turns 35.
Ricky Martin is avoiding his tan lines.
Chad White is aging well.
Sam Salter tubs it.
Orville Peck from Pride.
Andy Mientus lifts.
Cheyenne Jackson makes an announcement.
Pietro Boselli on a work break.
Tom Francis backstage.
Jesus Luz lost his shirt.
A Brant Daugherty photo dump.
Jonathan Bennett wears a tiny swimsuit.
Damiano David takes a shirtless selfie in Tokyo.
Dylan Efron for Old Navy.
HOT DEALS
- Save $20 on the Roku Ultra 2024 – Ultimate Streaming Player – 4K Streaming Device [Amazon]
- Save 26% on the Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum in Silver/Nickel [Amazon]
- Save $50 on the onn 65” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart Television HDR [Walmart]
- Save 34% on the HP Stream 14″ HD BrightView Laptop, Intel Celeron N4120, 16GB RAM, 288GB Storage [Amazon]
- Save $30 on the Insta360 – Link 2 (Gimbal) – AI-Powered 4K webcam [Best Buy]
- Save $50 on Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones [Target]
- Save 13% on the Luxury Rider Chrishawn Pet Carrier with Removable Wheels and Telescopic Handle [Wayfair]
- Save $150 on the Marmot Women’s Teton 15° Sleeping Bag [Marmot]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.