Quick Drag: Trinity the Tuck Lives for All Stars 10

If you missed last week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, you missed a lot.

We met six more queens hoping to snatch the crown and the dolls were tasked with creating runway glam from a bunch of mystery materials.

There was a lot to unpack and fortunately, Trinity the Tuck and Shontelle Sparkles are here to discuss the intros, the looks, the drama, and the eleganza on the latest episode of “I Live for This.”