Quick Drag: Alaska and Laganja Estranja Weigh In on the All Stars

The stunning Laganja Estranja fills in for Willam on the latest “Runway Rundown” from Race Chasers.

Alaska (wearing a Nicole Paige Brooks t-shirt, which is awesome) and Laganja talk about the fashions of episode four of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – from the unique entrance looks to the handcrafted runway looks.

They also hilariously critique Mama Ru’s runway look. I vote that we add Laganja as a third chair on Race Chasers…who’s with me?