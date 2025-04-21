Trace Cyrus is accusing Katy Perry of copying his sister Miley Cyrus’ career

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.

Trace Cyrus, brother of pop star Miley Cyrus, launched into a scathing Instagram rant directed at Katy Perry. Following Katy’s highly talked-about space flight with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, Trace accused Katy of copying Miley’s career moves to stay relevant. [E! Online]

George Clooney calls it his “civic duty” to complain about Joe Biden’s age. [Celebitchy]

OMG, his butt: Wihan du Toit from Below Deck Down Under! [omg blog]

Hollywood still doesn’t know how to write action movies for women. [Pajiba]

Honor‘s bridal collection is something else. [Go Fug Yourself]

Brandi Glanville reveals the huge amount of money spent on tackling health and facial parasite issues. [Reality Tea]

Drake is doubling down on the defamation lawsuit against the Universal Music Group label with a new amendment. The most recent update sees the rapper include details that involve Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX performance, which was the most-watched halftime show in history. [Hypebeast]

Meredith Marks overdoes it on the Facetune. [Page Six]

Lady Gaga overcomes mic malfunction at Coachella: “At least you know I sing live.” [Deadline]

With Sinners now in theaters, Ryan Coogler is turning his attention back to his X-Files series reboot. “I’ve been excited about that for a long time and I’m fired up to get back to it,” Coogler said during a recent interview with “Last Podcast on the Left,” confirming that that project is “immediately next” on his slate. “Some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really fucking scary.” [Variety]

Jacob Elordi was ready to take some time off until the opportunity for Wuthering Heights came about. “I was really lucky. I was going to take a break for a while, and then Emerald just very simply texted me, and you can’t run from that text.” [IndieWire]

Perhaps Kanye West and Bianca Censori are still together. If so, Bianca is a fool. [Page Six]

INSTAGRAM NIBBLE

Nancy Mace is a horrible human. She posted this video herself. And she thinks this makes her look good.