Um, Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are a couple

In an unexpected romantic twist, Elizabeth Hurley appears to be dating country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus. The glamorous 59-year-old actress shared an intimate photo of herself locking lips with the 63-year-old singer in what they framed as an Easter greeting to fans.
The surprising pairing set social media ablaze with speculation about their relationship status. Hurley’s son, Damian, seemed to approve, responding with a heart emoji and a celebration face.
The unlikely couple previously worked together on the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise, where they played romantic interests. Adding fuel to the dating rumors, Hurley recently posted a video of herself dancing in a bikini while a Billy Ray song played in the background.
Fans were quick to point out the unexpected connection to pop culture royalty, with one commenting: “So Miley Cyrus could end up with Liz as a step mum…love it!” Another wrote: “What on earth!! When did this happen?” While someone else marveled: “Wooowww – Is a new love born??”
Billy Ray’s previous marriage to Tish Cyrus, mother of pop star Miley Cyrus, ended in divorce in 2017. He later married Australian singer Firerose, but that union lasted just one year before ending in 2024.
Elizabeth’s last high-profile relationship was with cricket star Shane Warne, ending in 2015. She famously dated Hugh Grant in the 1990s and had a son, Damian, in 2002 with businessman Steve Bing. Her marriage to Indian textile heir Arun Nayar lasted from 2007 to 2010.
