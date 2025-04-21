Featured

Male Model Monday: Juan Betancourt, Damian Marquis Baugh, Owen Lindberg, and more

Miu von Furstenberg
1 Min Read

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week, we bring you photos of Juan Betancourt, Damian Marquis Baugh, Owen Lindberg, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Nik Ball and his rock star jacket.

Thomas Mezger is serving it.

Jorge Diaz is ripped.

Eian Scully enjoys a shirtless hike.

George Pantazis for Male Model Scene.

It’s a leg day for Peter Finn.

Giddy up, Mark Rodenkov.

Stefano Tomadini works out in Milan.

Zac Trautman and his ride.

Hunter McVey parties in the desert.

Raphael Diogo for Jean Paul Gaultier.

Steven Kelly is repping at Coachella.

Owen Lindberg, Santi, and Silas Waller for Patrick Church, NY.

A Damian Marquis Baugh photo dump.

It’s Fashion Week time for Juan Betancourt.

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

