Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper enjoyed a spring break trip to Disney World with their kids

Andy Cohen shared a charming new video of his daughter Lucy during their Florida getaway to Disney World with Anderson Cooper and his kids. The video captured a significant milestone for his little one and sent a playful message to the Bravo reality TV universe.
The TV host shared the footage on Instagram on April 19, 2025, showing Lucy, who is about to turn three at the end of the month, rocking a white tee and pink shorts while meeting characters at Disney World.
Lucy confidently approached and hugged both Daisy Duck and Donald Duck, which Cohen noted was a huge breakthrough for his daughter.
Cohen captioned the moment, “They squashed the beef!!!!! And if Lucy & Daisy Duck can figure things out, I think we can spread this vibe to the Bravoverse…”
The adorable exchange between Lucy and the Disney characters had fans gushing, with Disney influencer Michael Does Disney writing, “THE MOMENT WE’VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR. QUEENS DAISY & MINNIE & LUCY!!!!!! [now she just needs to meet clarabelle – the ICON].”
“Show this to Dorit & Sutton,” quipped DeuxMoi, while others commented, “She looks so happy! This reunion was one of your finest,” and “Lucy showing the world how it’s done .”
Some fans teased, “She sure snubbed Minnie though!” noting how Lucy appeared to dash away from the character at the video’s end.
Cohen shared in an earlier post that he and Anderson Cooper took their families on vacation together, hitting up both Disney World and Universal Studios.
Alongside a snap of the duo riding the new Tron attraction at Magic Kingdom, he wrote, “Had an epic Spring Break with AC’s fam at Disney & Universal! (This is the Tron Ride at the Magic Kingdom.) It was the ultimate family vacation. What a joy!”
Besides Lucy, Cohen is the father of son Benjamin, while Cooper has two boys, Wyatt and Sebastian.
