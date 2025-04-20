Ever wondered what products the team at Socialite Life can’t live without? Get ready for an insider’s look at some of our Favorite Things!

From a revitalizing face mask and a hydrating face cream that will help you combat the effects of aging to a lightweight pair of jogging pants to products that will help alleviate those ailments, we’ve curated a list of must-have items that have truly elevated our everyday lives.

Why trust our picks? Simple. We’ve tried, tested, and fallen head over heels for each one. These aren’t just products; they’re life-enhancers that have earned our stamp of approval for their quality, uniqueness, and that special something that makes them stand out from the crowd.

Ready to discover your next can’t-live-without item? Let’s dive into Socialite Life’s treasure trove of our some of our Favorite Things!

iRestore Illumia Face Mask

Photo courtesy of iRestore

Transform your skincare routine with the iRestore Illumia Face Mask, the world’s first triple-wavelength LED mask designed for home use. Dermatologist recommended and crafted with 360 medical-grade LEDs, this innovative device effectively targets wrinkles, dark spots, inflammation, and acne simultaneously. Experience visible results in as little as six weeks while enjoying the comfort of a lightweight, breathable design.

I must admit that I was initially skeptical about trying the iRestore Illumia Face Mask. Putting on the mask for the first time was an interesting experience. My dog did not enjoy my wearing the mask; that said, the mask is relatively comfortable to wear. Also, my face didn’t feel hot while wearing the mask.

I primarily used the red light therapy, which helps smooth out wrinkles, increase collagen production, and achieve firmer, younger-looking skin. I also used blue light therapy, which helps clear acne, prevents breakouts, shrinks pores (my top priority), and reduces blemishes. I must say that my pores seem to have shrunk, and the treatment helped firm up my skin after just a few weeks of use.

Key Benefits:

Multitasking Made Easy : Wear the mask comfortably during your daily activities without interrupting your routine.

: Wear the mask comfortably during your daily activities without interrupting your routine. Comprehensive Treatment : Address multiple skin concerns—anti-aging, sun damage, acne, and enlarged pores—all in just 10 minutes , 3-5 times a week.

: Address multiple skin concerns—anti-aging, sun damage, acne, and enlarged pores—all in just , 3-5 times a week. Customizable Experience : Choose between three treatment modes (Red & Infrared, Red, Infrared & Blue, Blue Only) to suit your skin’s specific needs.

: Choose between three treatment modes (Red & Infrared, Red, Infrared & Blue, Blue Only) to suit your skin’s specific needs. Innovative Design: The see-through, adaptable mask fits any face shape, ensuring optimal coverage and comfort. Integrated eye shields provide vision protection while you treat your skin.

Technical Specifications:

Wavelengths : Red (635nm), Infrared (830nm), Blue (415nm)

: Red (635nm), Infrared (830nm), Blue (415nm) LED Count : 360 Medical-Grade LEDs

: 360 Medical-Grade LEDs Treatment Time : 10 minutes, 3-5 times a week

: 10 minutes, 3-5 times a week Power Cable: Innovative MagSafe-inspired design for hassle-free sessions

Elevate your skincare game with the iRestore Illumia Face Mask and unveil a radiant, youthful complexion.

Price: Regularly $699, NOW $499 at iRestore.

herbOrder’s 2Rise Relief & 2Rise Sleep

Photo courtesy of herbOrder

As I get older, I seem to experience more aches and pains. So after apparently sleeping the wrong way on my neck, I grabbed herbOrder’s 2Rise Relief stick. The consistency of the rub is not what I expected, compared to typical topical pain relief products. The first time I applied it, I made the rookie mistake of putting on too much, so it didn’t fully absorb into my skin and left a greasy layer. The second time I applied it, I used much more restraint and had no issues. As for the literal pain in my neck, it was significantly reduced to the point where I could turn my neck like a normal person without wincing.

herbOrder’s 2Rise Relief

Whether you’re a professional athlete or a weekend warrior, discomfort and soreness can hinder your active lifestyle. herbOrder’s 2Rise Relief is here to help you stay on your game. This luxurious muscle and joint balm combines the nourishing properties of shea butter and calming essential oils with the therapeutic benefits of CBD, targeting tension and aches directly at the source.

Key Ingredients:

Organic Olive Fruit Oil

Organic Coconut Oil

Organic Beeswax

Organic Shea Butter

Organic Jojoba Seed Oil

Organic Lavender Flower Oil

Vitamin E

Full Spectrum Hemp Oil (Approx. 900 mg of CBD per tube)

This balm is free of harmful solvents and chemicals, ensuring a natural approach to relief. Plus, it’s Non-GMO, Vegan, and Gluten-Free, with a shelf life of approximately 18 months.

How to Use:

Direct Application: Apply the balm directly to the area of concern, rubbing in a circular motion for optimal absorption. Melted Oil Method: For a soothing oil, gently heat the balm in a microwave-safe bowl until melted, then apply it once it cools to a comfortable temperature.

Perfect for use before workouts, after showers, or whenever you need to soothe muscle and joint discomfort.

Choose herbOrder’s 2Rise Relief for a natural, effective remedy that keeps you moving and feeling your best. Embrace an active lifestyle with confidence!

Price: $49.99 at herbOrder.

I tend to sleep one of two ways — fantastically or I’m tossing and turning all night long. I’ve tried over-the-counter sleeping aids (which left me drowsy in the morning) as well as melatonin (which gave me freaky nightmares).

So, I thought I would check out a CBD sleep option, herbOrder’s 2Rise Sleep. Just one dropper is all you need; the peppermint taste is refreshing. For me, it took a few days of use before I really started having recurring, solid, and restful nights of sleep. Although melatonin is one of the ingredients (possibly due to the combination of CBD and CBN), I didn’t experience the crazy dreams that pure melatonin gave me.

herbOrder’s 2Rise Sleep

herbOrder’s 2Rise Sleep is your ultimate companion for achieving a restful night. Formulated with a high dose of full-spectrum CBD, a precise amount of CBN, and a touch of melatonin, this blend is designed to help you drift into peaceful sleep without the grogginess associated with THC products.

Imagine lying down after a long day, free from intrusive thoughts that keep you awake. With 2Rise Sleep, the calming effects of CBD and CBN work together to ease your mind, while melatonin helps regulate your sleep-wake cycle. Plus, enjoy the refreshing taste of organic peppermint with every drop!

Key Benefits:

High-Quality Ingredients : Crafted from sustainably grown hemp plants in sunny Colorado, ensuring premium quality.

: Crafted from sustainably grown hemp plants in sunny Colorado, ensuring premium quality. Natural Sleep Aid : CBN, known as “the sleep cannabinoid,” combined with melatonin, promotes deeper, uninterrupted sleep.

: CBN, known as “the sleep cannabinoid,” combined with melatonin, promotes deeper, uninterrupted sleep. No Grogginess: Experience restful sleep without the sluggish feeling that often accompanies other sleep aids.

Product Specifications:

Ingredients : Coconut MCT Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, Organic Peppermint Oil, Cannabinol (CBN), Melatonin, Monk Fruit Extract, Non-GMO Sunflower Lecithin.

: Coconut MCT Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, Organic Peppermint Oil, Cannabinol (CBN), Melatonin, Monk Fruit Extract, Non-GMO Sunflower Lecithin. Dosages : 900mg CBD | 210mg CBN | 30mg Melatonin.

: 900mg CBD | 210mg CBN | 30mg Melatonin. Quality Assurance : 3rd Party Lab Test Verified. Contains less than 0.3% THC. Free of pesticides, mold, and harsh chemicals. Vegan, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO.

:

Usage Instructions:

For optimal results, shake well before use. Take one full dropper 30 minutes before bedtime. Consistency is key—regular use allows your body to adapt to the calming effects.

Transform your nights with herbOrder’s 2Rise Sleep and embrace the restful sleep you deserve!

Price: $59.99 at herbOrder.

FlipBelt Men’s Active Joggers

Photo courtesy of Flipbelt

Elevate your active lifestyle with the FlipBelt Men’s Active Joggers—the perfect blend of style, comfort, and functionality. Designed for the modern man who values performance, these joggers feature an athletic tapered cut, ensuring a flattering fit that moves with you.

It is finally getting “warm” enough to go for a jog in Chicago, without having to wear layer upon layer. I’m 6’1“, and the large size of the FlipBelt Men’s Active Joggers was the perfect size. One thing I immediately noticed after putting on the joggers was how light they were. The knee venting design was a pleasant discovery, as it made running in the joggers a more enjoyable experience. A smart little detail is that the logo on the joggers is reflective, so if you’re running in the evening, it provides a nice safety feature. These have definitely become my go-to joggers.

FlipBelt features active wear for both men and women, and they specifically offer a number of products that feature an innovative AirBelt waistband, which integrates secure storage for your phone, keys, gels, and more, allowing you to focus on your stride. Another unique feature is the dedicated headphone pocket in the AirBelt waistband, which allows for easy access to your tunes, keeping your motivation high without fussing with your gear.

Key Benefits:

Versatility: Ideal for both active days and cozy recovery nights, these joggers transition seamlessly from the gym to casual outings.

Ideal for both active days and cozy recovery nights, these joggers transition seamlessly from the gym to casual outings. Premium Comfort: Crafted from a blend of 78% polyester and 22% spandex, they provide a lightweight feel without compromising on durability.

Crafted from a blend of 78% polyester and 22% spandex, they provide a lightweight feel without compromising on durability. Moisture Wicking Technology: Stay dry and comfortable during intense workouts with sweat-wicking fabric that keeps you cool.

Stay dry and comfortable during intense workouts with sweat-wicking fabric that keeps you cool. Innovative Pockets: Movement-friendly pockets are designed to securely hold your essentials, so you can focus on your performance.

Features:

Knee venting for enhanced breathability

Anti-friction design to reduce chafing

Reflective logos for visibility during evening runs

Easy care—machine wash and dry for convenience

These joggers are tailored for active men, runners, casual wear enthusiasts, and gym-goers who seek both style and functionality. Whether you’re hitting the trails or relaxing at home, the FlipBelt Men’s Active Joggers are your go-to choice for comfort and performance. Experience the difference today!

Price: Regularly $85, NOW $60 at FlipBelt.

Happiness Foods Pumpkin Seeds

Photo courtesy of Happiness Foods

Elevate your snacking experience with Happiness Foods Pumpkin Seeds—a delightful treat that satisfies your cravings while nourishing your body. Perfect for satisfying those mid-afternoon munchies, these seeds offer a satisfying crunch that leaves you feeling revitalized.

My go-to afternoon snack has always been a pack of flavored almonds, but it was time to switch things up. Enter Happiness Foods Pumpkin Seeds. There is a flavor for every palate; Zesty Garlic was my favorite of them all, as I love a snack with a bit of a kick. Who knew that pumpkin seeds were a good source of prebiotic fiber? Not me, but that is one of the health benefits of the snack. They are also rich in protein and beneficial for the gut microbiome and digestion.

They also feature recipes that utilize Happiness Foods’ pumpkin seeds. You can check those out here.

Why Choose Happiness Foods Pumpkin Seeds?

Five Unique Flavors : Their range of sprouted, USDA Certified Organic pumpkin seeds is available in tantalizing flavors, including Caribbean Coconut, Vanilla Cacao, Himalayan Pink Salt, Zesty Garlic, and Unsalted. Each flavor inspires culinary creativity, making them perfect for snacking, salads, or even baking.

: Their range of sprouted, USDA Certified Organic pumpkin seeds is available in tantalizing flavors, including Caribbean Coconut, Vanilla Cacao, Himalayan Pink Salt, Zesty Garlic, and Unsalted. Each flavor inspires culinary creativity, making them perfect for snacking, salads, or even baking. Nutritional Powerhouse : Each serving is packed with protein and a good source of prebiotic fiber, promoting gut health and digestion. Plus, they help boost serotonin—your body’s natural “happy hormone.”

: Each serving is packed with protein and a good source of prebiotic fiber, promoting gut health and digestion. Plus, they help boost serotonin—your body’s natural “happy hormone.” Crafted with Care: Our seeds undergo a specialized sprouting and low-temperature dehydration process, enhancing their nutritional value while preserving that irresistible crunch.

Product Specifications:

Available Sizes: 1 oz and 7 oz

100% Natural, Organic Food

Good for the Gut Microbiome + Digestion

Ideal For: Health-conscious snackers, vegans, and busy professionals seeking a nutritious, delicious snack option that fits seamlessly into their lifestyle.

Indulge in the wholesome goodness of Happiness Foods Pumpkin Seeds—your perfect companion for a healthy, happy life!

Price: 1 oz. $3.99, 7 oz. $14.99 at Happiness Foods.

Stayuth Lipozombie Refillable Skincare Cream

Photo courtesy of Stayuth

Unleash the power of advanced skincare with Stayuth’s Lipozombie Cream, a revolutionary formula designed to combat the effects of aging and environmental stress. This cream specifically targets senescent cells—often referred to as zombie cells—helping to restore your skin’s youthful radiance.

As I’ve aged, those little wrinkles have started to appear. Therefore, a multipurpose cream that helps combat wrinkles, along with other skin challenges, is key. The consistency of the cream is slightly thick, but it doesn’t feel heavy or greasy when applied. Not having used a Gua Sha (stored in a jar) before, it took a few attempts to perfect the technique. According to the website, using the Gua Sha “will help increase skin circulation for a more snatched appearance.” I definitely do feel more “snatched.”

Additionally, any product with a refillable aspect is a plus in my book. The main jar is gorgeous, and inside it sits a smaller cup containing the cream, which is refillable.

Key Benefits:

Brightens and Revitalizes: Enhances your natural glow and helps improve the appearance of skin over time.

Enhances your natural glow and helps improve the appearance of skin over time. Deeply Hydrating: Provides long-lasting moisture to keep your skin plump, smooth, and radiant.

Provides long-lasting moisture to keep your skin plump, smooth, and radiant. Strengthens the Skin Barrier: Supports the skin’s defense against environmental stressors, such as UV rays and pollution.

Supports the skin’s defense against environmental stressors, such as UV rays and pollution. Supports Healthy Skin Function: Helps improve the skin’s overall appearance by supporting its natural resilience.

Helps improve the skin’s overall appearance by supporting its natural resilience. Eco-Friendly Innovation: Encased in sustainable refillable packaging, perfect for those who care about the planet.

Application Instructions:

Cleanse and dry your face. Apply a small amount of cream using the Gua Sha, focusing on areas prone to dryness or aging. Gently spread and massage until fully absorbed. For optimal results, use daily, both morning and night.

Eco-Friendly Innovation: Packaged in sustainable refillable containers, Stayuth’s Lipozombie Cream is a conscious choice for those who care about the planet.

Experience the transformation of your skin with Stayuth’s Lipozombie Cream—where science meets nature for radiant results.

Price: $99 at Stayuth.