The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Hailee Steinfeld, Diego Calva, Juliette Binoche, and more

Michael Prieve
3 Min Read
Hailee Steinfeld, Diego Calva, Juliette Binoche
Photo Credit: Nils Jorgensen/INSTARimages & Marion Curtis/Starpix for Sony Pictures Classics/INSTARimages & Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Are you curious to know who rocked the fashion scene this past week? Prepare for some serious style inspiration as we unveil the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week! We’ve got Hailee Steinfeld, Diego Calva, Juliette Binoche, and more!

These stars have set the fashion bar high, from red carpets to casual outings.

Get ready to be dazzled by their stylish outfits and flawless fashion sense! Now is the perfect moment to take notes and infuse your wardrobe with celebrity glamour.

Find out who made the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week list (featured in no particular order)!

Tom Hardy in DOUBLE RL attending the ‘Havoc’ World Premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo in London, England on April 15, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cover Images

Jin of BTS wore a Gucci Pre Fall 2025 dark sage wool gabardine double-breasted suit and black leather boots with Horsebit detail on April 15, 2025, for the Netflix TV Show ‘Kian’s Bizarre B&B’ press conference in Seoul, Korea.

Jin of BTS wore a Gucci Pre Fall 2025 dark sage wool gabardine double breasted suit and black leather boots with Horsebit detail on April 15, 2025 for Netflix TV Show ‘Kian’s Bizarre B&B’ press conference in Seoul, Korea
Photo Courtesy of Netflix

Ben Affleck looks very sharp in a deep blue suit at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM studios ‘The Accountant 2 at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 16, 2025.

Los Angeles premiere of 'The Accountant 2'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Khaite arriving at a screening of ‘On Swift Horses’ at Regal Essex Crossing in New York City on April 18, 2025.

Celebrities attend the New York screening of 'On Swift Horses'
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Michael B Jordan in Dolce & Gabbana at the Sinners European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025.

European Premiere of ‘Sinners’
Photo Credit: Nils Jorgensen/INSTARimages

Blake Lively in David Koma at the Another Simple Favor screening in London at a screening of ‘Another Simple Favour’ at the Ham Yard Hotel, in London on April 18, 2025.

London Screening of 'Another Simple Favour'
Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Tracee Ellis Ross was wearing Bottega Veneta while she was out about during the press tour for Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror’ on April 09, 2025.

Tracee Ellis Ross spotted out in New York City
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Juliette Binoche in Loewe at the gala screening of ‘The Return’ at Curzon Mayfair in central London on April 10, 2025.

London Gala Screening Of 'The Return'
Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Diego Calva shows us that a simple black t-shirt and a great pair of khakis is always a winning look at a screening of ‘On Swift Horses’ at Regal Essex Crossing in New York City on April 18, 2025.

New York Screening Of ‘On Swift Horses’ - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix for Sony Pictures Classics/INSTARimages

Hailee Steinfeld in Robert Wun Couture at the Sinners European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025.

European Premiere of ‘Sinners’
Photo Credit: Nils Jorgensen/INSTARimages

