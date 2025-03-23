SL’s Favorite Things: Abstinence Spirits, SVRY Nutrition, Mixxers, Stone & Spear, and Orbital Coffee

Ever wondered what products the team at Socialite Life can’t live without? Get ready for an insider’s look at some of our Favorite Things!

From refreshing non-alcoholic beverages that’ll make you forget about booze to game-changing commuting gear that turns your daily grind into a breeze and bedding so luxurious you’ll hit snooze just to stay wrapped up a little longer – we’ve curated a list of must-have items that have truly elevated our everyday lives.

Why trust our picks? Simple. We’ve tried, tested, and fallen head over heels for each one. These aren’t just products; they’re life-enhancers that have earned our stamp of approval for their quality, uniqueness, and that special something that makes them stand out from the crowd.

Ready to discover your next can’t-live-without item? Let’s dive into Socialite Life’s treasure trove of our some of our Favorite Things!

Mixxers

Photo courtesy of Mixxers

Transform your drink experience with Mixxers, the first organic powder-based cocktail mix on the market. This innovative brand combines eco-consciousness with premium ingredients, offering a lower-calorie formula that allows you to enjoy your favorite beverages without the guilt. At just around 50 calories, these mixes open up a world of possibilities—from refreshing Margaritas to classic Old Fashioneds.

If you’re looking for a tasty cocktail without having to fine-tune your mixologist skills, Mixxers is a perfect way to do so. All you need to do is pour the sachet contents into a glass, add alcohol and water, stir, and add ice, and you’ve got the perfect cocktail in 60 seconds! My favorites were the Margarita, Mojito, and Cosmopolitan.

What I loved about Mixxers was that they didn’t taste like you’re a typical pre-made cocktail mix. Because the ingredients are both organic and freeze-dried, the flavors don’t mix ahead of you doing the mixing and sustain their fresh flavor profiles.

Why Choose Mixxers?

Healthier Option: Crafted with organic ingredients, Mixxers provides a delicious alternative for health-conscious drinkers.

Eco-Friendly Packaging: Each mix comes in sustainable sachets, the size of a tea bag, helping to save hundreds of thousands of plastic bottles from landfills every year.

Versatile Flavors: Explore a variety of flavors, including Margarita, Old Fashioned, Mai Tai, Paloma, Mojito, and Cosmopolitan, perfect for any occasion.

Who is Mixxers For?



Ideal for health-conscious drinkers, home bartenders, and millennials looking for a fun and guilt-free way to enjoy cocktails. Whether you’re hosting a party or unwinding after a long day, Mixxers is your go-to solution for crafting delicious drinks that are as kind to the planet as they are to your palate.

Elevate your cocktail game with Mixxers today!

Price: $16.99/5 sachets per box. Buy now at Mixxers.

SVRY Nutrition

Photo courtesy of SVRY Nutrition

Elevate your nutrition game with SVRY Nutrition, where we believe that performance should taste like food. Their kitchen-crafted products are designed for those who crave authentic flavors without compromising on quality.

These are seriously some of the best-tasting protein bars I have ever tasted. I am a fan of savory, and the fact that the bars, which are baked, were so light (almost fluffy) and not so dense, made them stand out from the rest of the bars that I’ve tried. The products are made every week in small batches, to ensure freshness.

If you’re unsure of which bar to choose, they have a Savory Protein Bar Tasting Box where you can sample all five flavors – Cheddar & Chive, Cheddar & Jalapeño, Parmesan & Black Pepper, Tomato & Basil, and Whole Grain Biscuit.

Why Choose SVRY Nutrition?

Savory Delights: Say goodbye to bland protein bars and drinks. Our products are crafted to deliver delicious, savory flavors that satisfy your taste buds and fuel your body.

Quality Ingredients: We prioritize high-quality ingredients to ensure that every bite and sip is not only enjoyable but also nutritious.

Variety to Crave: From our mouthwatering protein bars to our ready-to-mix protein drinks, explore a range of savory snack options that cater to your dietary needs and preferences.

Product Range

Protein Bars: Available in a variety of savory flavors that are perfect for on-the-go nourishment.

Savory Drinks: Available in a variety of different ready-to-mix drinks, from a morning boost cafe latte, a nice afternoon cup of tea, or a pre-bedtime bone broth.

Join the growing community of consumers who are making the switch to SVRY Nutrition. Experience the difference of savory performance nutrition that truly satisfies. Fuel your day with flavors you’ll love!

Price: $24 for a box of 6 bars. Buy now at SVRY Nutrition.

Abstinence Spirits

Photo courtesy of Abstinence Spirits

Discover the perfect addition to your bar cart with Abstinence Spirits, a sophisticated brand offering delicious non-alcoholic whiskey, rum, and gin alternatives. Crafted using sustainably sourced botanicals from the diverse Cape Floral Kingdom in Cape Town, South Africa, these small-batch distilled spirits are designed to elevate your drinking experience, whether you’re celebrating the season or simply enjoying a refreshing sip.

I’ve tried the Abstinence Cape Spice that delights with its rich vanilla and natural spice blend. I enjoyed it over ice and was very impressed at how complex the flavor profile was. This spirit features coconut hints, cinnamon, clove, and caramelized sugar notes, enhanced by South African Honeybush.

Whiskey Alternative: Enjoy the rich, complex flavors of our whiskey alternative, perfect for crafting classic cocktails or sipping neat. A botanical-inspired blend that captures the essence of traditional whiskey without the alcohol.

Rum Alternative: Delight in the smooth, sweet notes of our rum alternative, ideal for tropical cocktails or mixed drinks. This versatile spirit enhances both non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, making it a favorite for every occasion.

Gin Alternative: This gin-style spirit highlights the aromatic Cape Rose Geranium as its main ingredient, offering a lovely mix of floral, herbal, and citrus notes. It’s further enhanced by juniper berries, angelica root, and coriander. Its slightly bitter and herbal profile pairs beautifully with premium tonic water, making it a perfect choice for those looking for a sophisticated, alcohol-free alternative to gin.

Citrusy Non-Alcoholic Spirit: Abstinence Cape Citrus is a non-alcoholic spirit that bursts with vibrant citrus flavors and is complemented by subtle notes of warm spices. It provides a complex and refreshing experience that is both enjoyable and sophisticated. With hints of grapefruit and delicate botanicals, it mixes effortlessly with soda water or tonic.

Abstinence Spirits also make Aperitifs and Spritzs in Blood Orange and Lemon flavors. I tried the Abstinence Blood Orange Aperitif, which delivers a sophisticated complexity of flavors without alcohol content. This distinctly South African interpretation of traditional Italian bitters showcases prominent blood orange notes harmoniously combined with carefully selected natural botanicals, including African Wormwood and Cinchona Bark, creating a refined spirit substitute.

Abstinence Spirits stands out with its commitment to quality and flavor. Their products are not just non-alcoholic alternatives; they are expertly crafted experiences that allow you to savor every moment. Whether you’re hosting a gathering or enjoying a drink at home, choose Abstinence Spirits for a festive, flavorful celebration that everyone can enjoy.

Buy now at Abstinence or Amazon.

Stone & Spear

Photo courtesy of Stone & Spear

Discover the transformative power of Stone & Spear, a luxurious line of all-natural skincare products that redefine self-care. Harnessing the nourishing benefits of grass-fed tallow, each product is meticulously crafted to provide a deeply moisturizing and healing experience for all skin types.

I was able to try the Stone & Spear Natural Essentials Bundle (see below) in the Citrus Vanilla scent (other scents are Cedar Citrus, Eucalyptus Mint, Tropical Lavender, and Unscented) which was so refreshing, but not overpowering. My favorite products in the bundle were the Moisturizing Body Butter and the Natural Lip Balm (which did keep my lips feeling soft for longer than most other lip balms I’ve tried. Tallow is a key ingredient in these products and the essential fatty acids found in tallow help to keep our skin healthy and hydrated by acting as a natural sealant that locks moisture into the skin.

Why Choose Stone & Spear?

Nourishing Ingredients: Enriched with vitamins A, D, E, K2, B12, and essential fatty acids, our tallow-based products promote skin cell regeneration and enhance moisture retention.

Sustainable & Gentle: Their commitment to sustainability means you can care for your skin without compromising the environment.

Natural Alternative: Say goodbye to artificial soaps and skincare loaded with harsh chemicals. Experience the gentle effectiveness of our tallow products.

Explore the Natural Essentials Bundle:

Moisturizing Body Soap: Made with saponified grass-fed beef tallow and coconut oil, this soap cleanses while nourishing your skin.

Conditioning Shampoo Bar: Infused with tallow and organic oils, it leaves your hair soft and manageable.

Natural Deodorant: Formulated with tallow and arrowroot powder, it offers effective odor protection without synthetic ingredients.

Moisturizing Body Butter: A rich blend of tallow and beeswax, perfect for intense hydration.

Natural Toothpaste Powder: Combines bentonite clay and activated charcoal for a refreshing clean.

Natural Lip Balm: A soothing blend of tallow and beeswax, keeping your lips soft and hydrated.

Elevate your skincare routine with Stone & Spear — where nature meets nourishment. Embrace a clean, effective skincare approach that benefits you and the planet.

Prices range from $5 to $78 for individual products. Buy now at Stone & Spear.

Orbital Coffee

Photo courtesy of Orbital Coffee

Elevate your coffee experience with Orbital Coffee, where the art of brewing meets health-conscious innovation. Say goodbye to the harsh chemicals and bitter flavors of traditional decaf coffee. Orbital Coffee redefines decaffeination by using the Swiss water process, ensuring a smooth and unforgettable brew that you can enjoy guilt-free.

If you LOVE coffee but are looking to cut back on your caffeine intake, I cannot recommend a better decaf specialty coffee than Orbital Coffee. It comes in either whole beans (or your choice of grind) or concentrate, and they are both equally delicious. I’ve tried the Ethiopia Decaf Cold Brew Concentrate, Columbia Decaf Cold Brew Concentrate, and Columbia Half-Calf Whole Beans. As a fan of cold brew, the Ethiopia Decaf Cold Brew Concentrate stood out to me with its vibrant flavors of peach and honey.

What makes Orbital Coffee so delicious is the fact that coffee beans are grown across different regions of Columbia. And yes, the coffee is organic. Plus, Orbital uses sugar cane ethanol acetate from the abundant sugar cane byproduct to decaffeinate our beans. No chemicals and no funny business, just vapor and sugar cane ethanol acetate.

Why Choose Orbital Coffee?

Chemical-Free Decaf: Enjoy a cleaner, healthier alternative to conventional decaf options.

Sustainably Sourced: Our beans are harvested from single-origin, fair-trade farms, ensuring ethical practices.

Specialty Grade: Experience premium-tasting coffee without ashy or bitter flavors, crafted from small-batch harvests.

Versatile Options: Choose between liquid cold brew concentrate or whole bean options tailored to your brewing preferences.

Customizable Grind Size: Select your preferred grind size for the perfect cup every time.

Organic Choices Available: For those who prioritize organic products, we offer options to suit your lifestyle.

Join the movement towards a healthier coffee ritual with Orbital Coffee—where every sip is a step towards sustainability and superior taste. Enjoy your favorite morning ritual without compromise!

Prices range from $15 to $23. Buy now at Orbital Coffee.