Celeb Snaps: Jason Momoa, David Archuleta, Nick Jonas, Benny Blanco, and more

Rihanna was spotted in Los Angeles, CA on March 21, 2025.
Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas visit the Empire State Building for ceremonial lighting to celebrate Jonas band 20th anniversary and kick off JONASCON weekend on March 21, 2025.
Joe Jonas at ‘Good Morning America’ show studios on March 21, 2025.
Eva Longoria at the Mexico premiere of ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip’ at Sofitel Mexico City Reforma on March 21, 2025.
Cristo Fernández at the Mexico premiere of ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip’ at Sofitel Mexico City Reforma on March 21, 2025.
Tanner Buchanan at a screening of ‘Cobra Kai’ during PaleyFest LA 2025 at Dolby Theatre on March 22, 2025.
Ralph Macchio at a screening of ‘Cobra Kai’ during PaleyFest LA 2025 at Dolby Theatre on March 22, 2025.
Xolo Maridueña at a screening of ‘Cobra Kai’ during PaleyFest LA 2025 at Dolby Theatre on March 22, 2025.
Jason Momoa at a Minecraft Movie fan event at Cinepolis Toreo Parque Central in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico on March 22, 2025.
Danielle Brooks at a Minecraft Movie fan event at Cinepolis Toreo Parque Central in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico on March 22, 2025.
Jack Black and Jason Momoa at the Mexico photocall of ‘A Minecraft Movie’ at Mexico City St. Regis Hotel on March 21, 2025.
Karla Sofía Gascon at the 28th Malaga Film Festival closing ceremony in Malaga, Spain on March 22, 2025.
Sasheer Zamata at a screening of ‘Agatha All Along’ during PaleyFest LA 2025 at Dolby Theatre on March 22, 2025.
Ali Ahn at a screening of ‘Agatha All Along’ during PaleyFest LA 2025 at Dolby Theatre on March 22, 2025.
Kathryn Hahn at a screening of ‘Agatha All Along’ during PaleyFest LA 2025 at Dolby Theatre on March 22, 2025.
Janelle Monae at the Human Rights Campaign’s 2025 Los Angeles Dinner at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 22, 2025.
Paul Forman and Ashley Park at the Human Rights Campaign’s 2025 Los Angeles Dinner at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 22, 2025.
Benny Blanco hands out pizzas at Chrissy’s Pizza in New York City on March 22, 2025.
Nick Jonas at ‘Good Morning America’ show studios on March 21, 2025.
David Archuleta at the Human Rights Campaign’s 2025 Los Angeles Dinner at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 22, 2025.
