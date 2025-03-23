Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Jason Momoa, David Archuleta, Nick Jonas, Benny Blanco, and more

Michael Prieve
4 Min Read
Minecraft Movie Fan Event In Naucalpan de Juarez
Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Rihanna was spotted in Los Angeles, CA on March 21, 2025.

Rihanna spotted out in Los Angeles
Photo Credit: Dutch/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas visit the Empire State Building for ceremonial lighting to celebrate Jonas band 20th anniversary and kick off JONASCON weekend on March 21, 2025.

Jonas Brothers And iHeartMedia New York’s Z100 Light Up The Empire State Building
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Joe Jonas at ‘Good Morning America’ show studios on March 21, 2025.

Read

Channing Tatum, Luke Macfarlane, Dylan Efron, Yoshi Sudarso, and more Insta Snaps

Celeb Snaps: Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Karla Sofía Gascón, Elizabeth Olsen, and more

Morgan Taylor Lugo: Instagram Hottie Update

Celebrities At The 'Good Morning America' Show Studios
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Eva Longoria at the Mexico premiere of ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip’ at Sofitel Mexico City Reforma on March 21, 2025.

Mexico premiere of 'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip'
Photo Credit: Yamak Perea/EyePix/INSTARimages

Cristo Fernández at the Mexico premiere of ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip’ at Sofitel Mexico City Reforma on March 21, 2025.

Mexico premiere of 'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip'
Photo Credit: Yamak Perea/EyePix/INSTARimages

Tanner Buchanan at a screening of ‘Cobra Kai’ during PaleyFest LA 2025 at Dolby Theatre on March 22, 2025.

Paleyfest 2025 - ‘Cobra Kai’ Screening
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Ralph Macchio at a screening of ‘Cobra Kai’ during PaleyFest LA 2025 at Dolby Theatre on March 22, 2025.

Paleyfest 2025 - ‘Cobra Kai’ Screening
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Xolo Maridueña at a screening of ‘Cobra Kai’ during PaleyFest LA 2025 at Dolby Theatre on March 22, 2025.

Paleyfest 2025 - ‘Cobra Kai’ Screening
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Jason Momoa at a Minecraft Movie fan event at Cinepolis Toreo Parque Central in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico on March 22, 2025.

Minecraft Movie Fan Event In Naucalpan de Juarez
Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages

Danielle Brooks at a Minecraft Movie fan event at Cinepolis Toreo Parque Central in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico on March 22, 2025.

Minecraft Movie Fan Event In Naucalpan de Juarez
Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages

Jack Black and Jason Momoa at the Mexico photocall of ‘A Minecraft Movie’ at Mexico City St. Regis Hotel on March 21, 2025.

Mexico photocall of 'A Minecraft Movie'
Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages

Karla Sofía Gascon at the 28th Malaga Film Festival closing ceremony in Malaga, Spain on March 22, 2025.

28th Malaga Film Festival - Closing Ceremony
Photo Credit: Cordon Press/INSTARimages

Sasheer Zamata at a screening of ‘Agatha All Along’ during PaleyFest LA 2025 at Dolby Theatre on March 22, 2025.

Paleyfest 2025 - ‘Agatha All Along’ Screening
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Ali Ahn at a screening of ‘Agatha All Along’ during PaleyFest LA 2025 at Dolby Theatre on March 22, 2025.

Paleyfest 2025 - ‘Agatha All Along’ Screening
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Kathryn Hahn at a screening of ‘Agatha All Along’ during PaleyFest LA 2025 at Dolby Theatre on March 22, 2025.

Paleyfest 2025 - ‘Agatha All Along’ Screening
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Janelle Monae at the Human Rights Campaign’s 2025 Los Angeles Dinner at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 22, 2025.

Human Rights Campaign's 2025 Los Angeles Dinner
Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Paul Forman and Ashley Park at the Human Rights Campaign’s 2025 Los Angeles Dinner at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 22, 2025.

Human Rights Campaign's 2025 Los Angeles Dinner
Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Benny Blanco hands out pizzas at Chrissy’s Pizza in New York City on March 22, 2025.

Benny Blanco Hands Out Pizzas At Chrissy's Pizza
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Nick Jonas at ‘Good Morning America’ show studios on March 21, 2025.

Celebrities At The 'Good Morning America' Show Studios
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

David Archuleta at the Human Rights Campaign’s 2025 Los Angeles Dinner at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 22, 2025.

Human Rights Campaign's 2025 Los Angeles Dinner
Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Jason Momoa at a Minecraft Movie fan event at Cinepolis Toreo Parque Central in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico on March 22, 2025.

Minecraft Movie Fan Event In Naucalpan de Juarez
Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages

LINK LOVE

Gwen Stefani debuts new younger look during exclusive performance in Brooklyn NYJonathan MajorsCate Blanchett
Gwen Stefani ‘Doesn’t Care’ if She Alienates Fans by Going ‘Full MAGA’ (Celebitchy)OMG, ‘Scuse! Jonathan Majors’ Body Is MAYJAHS as Killian Maddox in ‘Magazine Dreams’ (omg blog)Cate Blanchett Doesn’t Want You to Be Able to Watch Awards Shows (Pajiba)
Zoe SaldanaModus Vivendi's Illusion LineScott Gardner
2025 Awards Season Retrospective: Zoe Saldaña (Go Fug Yourself)Milkshake Dreams: Modus Vivendi’s Illusion Line (Boy Culture)Scott Gardner’s White Party (Kenneth in the 212)

TRENDING ON SL

Bad Bunny strips down to his underwear for Calvin KleinBad Bunny strips down to his underwear for Calvin Klein
Orville Peck gives us a glimpse of his unmasked face in new Cabaret teaser videoOrville Peck gives us a glimpse of his unmasked face in new Cabaret teaser video
Kanye West drops new song featuring Sean Combs and North West after Kim Kardashian tried to block its releaseKanye West drops new song featuring Sean Combs and North West after Kim Kardashian tried to block its release

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Justin Bieber Departs A Music Studio In New York City Justin Bieber reveals he has ‘anger issues’ in new candid Instagram post
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
Owala SmoothSip Slider Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler, Reusable Iced Coffee Cup, Hot Coffee Travel Mug, BPA Free 20 oz, Grey/Blue (High Dive)
Owala SmoothSip Slider Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler, Reusable Iced Coffee Cup, Hot Coffee Travel Mug, BPA Free 20 oz, Grey/Blue (High Dive)
Amazon Prime
$29.98
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-03-23 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API