Celebrity

Justin Bieber reveals he has ‘anger issues’ in new candid Instagram post

Miu von Furstenberg
2 Min Read
Justin Bieber Departs A Music Studio In New York City
Photo Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages

Justin Bieber recently opened up about his ongoing struggles with emotional regulation and personal development.

The pop sensation, 31, posted an Instagram series starting with a self-portrait closeup, followed by a throwback childhood photograph.

“I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh,” the award-winning artist wrote alongside the images.

Later that day, Bieber shared footage of himself participating in a musical session at his residence.

Read

Channing Tatum, Luke Macfarlane, Dylan Efron, Yoshi Sudarso, and more Insta Snaps

Karla Sofía Gascón: ‘I’m less racist than Gandhi’

Morgan Taylor Lugo: Instagram Hottie Update

“I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic,” he expressed. “Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people.”

These transparent social media posts followed his recent Instagram Story admission where he confessed to having “always felt unworthy” and battling persistent feelings of being an “imposter.” These revelations are part of a series of concerning posts over the past couple of months that have sparked fan anxiety about his psychological well-being.

He and spouse Hailey, 28, have firmly rejected online speculation about his health status, including assertions about substance abuse. Speaking to TMZ recently, their representative dismissed the ongoing rumors as “exhausting and pitiful,” stating that “despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber outside The Twenty Two New York
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (not pictured) spotted outside The Twenty Two New York on February 7, 2025. Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

In October, following Sean “Diddy” Combs’ apprehension on federal charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering, inside sources revealed to Us Weekly that Bieber was experiencing significant mental distress while processing the accusations against his former guide.

LINK LOVE

Gwen Stefani debuts new younger look during exclusive performance in Brooklyn NYJonathan MajorsCate Blanchett
Gwen Stefani ‘Doesn’t Care’ if She Alienates Fans by Going ‘Full MAGA’ (Celebitchy)OMG, ‘Scuse! Jonathan Majors’ Body Is MAYJAHS as Killian Maddox in ‘Magazine Dreams’ (omg blog)Cate Blanchett Doesn’t Want You to Be Able to Watch Awards Shows (Pajiba)
Zoe SaldanaModus Vivendi's Illusion LineScott Gardner
2025 Awards Season Retrospective: Zoe Saldaña (Go Fug Yourself)Milkshake Dreams: Modus Vivendi’s Illusion Line (Boy Culture)Scott Gardner’s White Party (Kenneth in the 212)

TRENDING ON SL

Bad Bunny strips down to his underwear for Calvin KleinBad Bunny strips down to his underwear for Calvin Klein
Orville Peck gives us a glimpse of his unmasked face in new Cabaret teaser videoOrville Peck gives us a glimpse of his unmasked face in new Cabaret teaser video
Kanye West drops new song featuring Sean Combs and North West after Kim Kardashian tried to block its releaseKanye West drops new song featuring Sean Combs and North West after Kim Kardashian tried to block its release
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Drag Race Philippines Slaysian Royale Quick Drag: Introducing Drag Race’s Newest International Franchise
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
Owala SmoothSip Slider Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler, Reusable Iced Coffee Cup, Hot Coffee Travel Mug, BPA Free 20 oz, Grey/Blue (High Dive)
Owala SmoothSip Slider Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler, Reusable Iced Coffee Cup, Hot Coffee Travel Mug, BPA Free 20 oz, Grey/Blue (High Dive)
Amazon Prime
$29.98
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-03-23 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API