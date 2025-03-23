Justin Bieber recently opened up about his ongoing struggles with emotional regulation and personal development.

The pop sensation, 31, posted an Instagram series starting with a self-portrait closeup, followed by a throwback childhood photograph.

“I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh,” the award-winning artist wrote alongside the images.

Later that day, Bieber shared footage of himself participating in a musical session at his residence.

“I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic,” he expressed. “Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people.”

These transparent social media posts followed his recent Instagram Story admission where he confessed to having “always felt unworthy” and battling persistent feelings of being an “imposter.” These revelations are part of a series of concerning posts over the past couple of months that have sparked fan anxiety about his psychological well-being.

He and spouse Hailey, 28, have firmly rejected online speculation about his health status, including assertions about substance abuse. Speaking to TMZ recently, their representative dismissed the ongoing rumors as “exhausting and pitiful,” stating that “despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (not pictured) spotted outside The Twenty Two New York on February 7, 2025. Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

In October, following Sean “Diddy” Combs’ apprehension on federal charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering, inside sources revealed to Us Weekly that Bieber was experiencing significant mental distress while processing the accusations against his former guide.