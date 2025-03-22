Quick Drag: Introducing Drag Race’s Newest International Franchise

Can’t get enough Drag Race? Love watching queens from around the world fight for the crown? Well, if the answer to both of these is “yes”, World of Wonder has a new series for you. Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale is a twist on the “Vs. The World” format popularized by RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World and Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World. Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale will see fan-favorite queens from previous seasons of Drag Race Philippines take on Asian queens from across the global franchise in a battle for the crown.



Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale will build off of the wildly popular Drag Race Philippines format. Across three seasons, the originating series has been praised for its unique twists on fan-favorite challenges and tropes, all while celebrating the distinctive Filipino drag culture and community. Most recently, reigning season three winner Maxie won the title of the Philippines’ Drag Superstar, joining the Winner’s Circle alongside previously crowned queens Precious Paula Nicole and Captivating Katkat.



Co-Founders of World of Wonder, Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, said: “This new version of Drag Race shines a spotlight on Asian drag as never before, celebrating its culture, its history and creativity in a unique battle royale.”

Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale is set to premiere worldwide exclusively on WOW Presents Plus later this year.