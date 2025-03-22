Eye Candy

Channing Tatum, Luke Macfarlane, Dylan Efron, Yoshi Sudarso, and more Insta Snaps

Miu von Furstenberg
In appreciation of these easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male stars and their hottest Instagram photos or videos from the past week.

This week, we have Channing Tatum, Luke Macfarlane, Dylan Efron, Yoshi Sudarso, and more hot celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, momentarily, allow us to be a little superficial, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Trace Lehnhoff in Tokyo.

Dylan Efron for Paper Magazine.

Vintage Derek Yates.

Leo Neugebauer brushes.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre for Esquire.

Tom Daley for Fashion Canada.

Damson Idris flexes.

A John Arthur Hill photo dump.

A unique Mason Gooding photodump.

Matt Whitlock‘s interesting workout.

Tommy DiDario‘s morning routine.

Yoshi Sudarso earns his belt.

Dylan Efron is back home.

Luke Macfarlane for Out.

Channing Tatum is shredded.

