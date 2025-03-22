Shawn Mendes has gone viral for his comment on Bad Bunny’s Calvin Klein underwear campaign

Bad Bunny set social media ablaze with his latest Calvin Klein campaign photos, catching the attention of fellow pop star Shawn Mendes who didn’t hesitate to show his appreciation.

The sultry photoshoot, released earlier this week, features the Latin music sensation in the “Iconic from every angle” campaign, showcasing his muscular frame and intricate tattoos while modeling black and white Calvin Klein underwear.

“guapo,” Mendes commented on the post, joining countless fans in admiring the steamy photographs. “Guapo” translates from Spanish to English as “handsome” or “good-looking.” The interaction can be viewed here.

Screenshot via Instagram

While the “In My Blood” vocalist’s comment appears to be friendly support for his fellow artist and Calvin Klein model, Mendes has recently been candid about his journey of sexual self-discovery as he matures.

“I was really young when I started. I was 15 years old… The truth is that I didn’t get to do a lot of 15-year-old things and discover parts of myself that you do at 15,” the 26-year-old star explained in October during his For Friends and Family tour at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. “Since I was really young there’s this thing about my sexuality, and people have been talking about it so long. I think it’s kind of silly, because I think sexuality is such a beautifully complex thing, and it’s so hard to just put into boxes.”

He continued, “The real truth about my life and my sexuality is that, man, I’m just figuring it out like everyone. I don’t really know sometimes and I know other times. And it feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that. And I’m trying to be really brave and just allow myself to be a human and feel things… And that’s all I really want to say about that for now.”