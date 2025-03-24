Eye Candy

Male Model Monday: Kevin Danielczyk, Lenny Kragba, Rayan Ricci, and more

Michael Prieve
1 Min Read

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week, we bring you photos of Kevin Danielczyk, Lenny Kragba, Rayan Ricci, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

An Elias Black video dump.

Read

Celeb Snaps: Jason Momoa, David Archuleta, Nick Jonas, Benny Blanco, and more

Channing Tatum, Luke Macfarlane, Dylan Efron, Yoshi Sudarso, and more Insta Snaps

Celeb Snaps: Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Karla Sofía Gascón, Elizabeth Olsen, and more

Lounging with Asher London Williams.

Jhona Burjack in Trancoso Bahia.

Michael Barker in his Calvins.

Francisco Rosso in the great outdoors.

Maverick McConnell in a hat.

Marco Bellotti and his star.

Christopher Mason and his muscles.

Look into Damian Marquis Baugh’s eyes.

Surfing with Joey Gore.

William Roepstorff is in Madrid.

Carlos Böttcher and a mirror.

Rayan Ricci takes a dip.

Lenny Kragba for Calvin Klein.

Kevin Danielczyk for Rufksin.

