SL’s Favorite Things: Your dog will want to P.L.A.Y. with these dog toys, and sport some of P.L.A.Y.’s stylish gear

When it comes to our furry companions, nothing brings more joy than a playful romp with a favorite toy. Enter P.L.A.Y. (Pet Lifestyle and You), a brand dedicated to creating high-quality, eco-friendly dog toys that are as durable as they are fun.

Whether your pup loves to fetch, chew, or cuddle up with a soft plush, P.L.A.Y. has something to delight every dog. Designed with your pet’s happiness and safety in mind, these toys aren’t just about play—they’re about building memories and strengthening the bond between you and your best friend. Let’s dive into why P.L.A.Y. dog toys are the perfect choice for playful pups everywhere!

Along with a huge variety of dog toys, P.L.A.Y. makes everything your pup might need, including dog beds and mats, outdoor gear, collars and leashes, carriers, and blankets. They also make cat toys too, if you prefer another type of furry friend.

So Shabba, my 13 1/2-year-old Beagle/Pointer mix, is still a rough player, and she loves to chew, so we tested out the Tug Ball Rope Toy and the ZoomieRex IncrediBall from P.L.A.Y. The company also makes a slew of adorable plush toys (see below).

Tug Ball Rope Toy

Photo courtesy of P.L.A.Y.

Transform playtime into an adventure with the Tug Ball Rope Toy from P.L.A.Y.! Designed for the active canine and their humans, this toy is perfect for games of fetch or tug-of-war. With a sturdy, easy-to-grip handle and a playful rope ball on the other end, you and your furry friend will enjoy hours of interactive fun.

When Shabba isn’t tugging at my heartstrings, she wants to tug on the Tug Ball Rope Toy. The rope is thick, and after a few weeks of aggressively tugging, the rope hasn’t begun to fray, unlike many of her other rope toys (which have now been thrown out).

Tug Ball Rope Toy Highlights:

Durable Design: Made from ultra-durable, braided high-tensile strength cotton rope, this toy withstands hours of tugging and fetching.

Safe Materials: Crafted with certified non-toxic materials and AZO-free dyes, ensuring a safe play experience for your pet.

Easy Maintenance: This toy is machine washable and dryer friendly, making cleanup a breeze.

Quality Assurance: All P.L.A.Y. toys meet strict quality standards, ensuring they are as safe and reliable as products made for infants and children.

Perfect for All Breeds: Whether you have a tiny terrier or a mighty mastiff, the Tug Ball Rope Toy is suitable for dogs of all sizes, making it an ideal choice for multi-pet households.

Price: Starting at $8.50. Purchase at P.L.A.Y.

ZoomieRex IncrediBall

Photo courtesy of P.L.A.Y.

The ZoomieRex IncrediBall from P.L.A.Y. – the ultimate playtime companion for your furry friends! Crafted with love in the USA, this innovative toy is designed for endless fun both on land and in water.

We’ve only tested it out on land, and let me tell you, this ball is durable. For a dog who loves to chew and gnaw, so far (after a few weeks), no dents have been made in the toy.

ZoomieRex IncrediBall Highlights:

Constructed from our durable and buoyant ZoomieRex™ material, the IncrediBall is built to withstand even the most enthusiastic play sessions. Size & Color Options: Choose the perfect size for your dog with options available in small and large. Available colors include vibrant blue, green, and orange, allowing you to pick a shade that suits your pet’s personality.

Price: Starting at $12.90. Purchase at P.L.A.Y.

Trailblazing Coat

Photo courtesy of P.L.A.Y.

Living in Chicago, the weather can change drastically from one day to another. Thank goodness for P.L.A.Y.’s Trailblazing Coat, which is perfect for those cooler and snowy and rainy days. Shabba has the coat shown above in Cypress. It’s a great weight (not too heavy), and the fleece lining keeps her warm on those chillier days.

This exceptional coat is thoughtfully designed with your pup’s needs in mind, ensuring they can explore the great outdoors without limitations.

Trailblazing Coat Key Features:

Designed for easy access, the harness slot simplifies getting out the door, so you can spend more time enjoying your adventures together. Available Colors: Choose from three stunning colors—Sunset, Storm, and Cypress—to match your dog’s personality.

Price: $59.00. Purchase at P.L.A.Y.

Check out some of the more than cute plush toys from P.L.A.Y. below.

Photo courtesy of P.L.A.Y.

Photo courtesy of P.L.A.Y.

Photo courtesy of P.L.A.Y.

You can purchase P.L.A.Y. at P.L.A.Y., Amazon, and Chewy.