Quick Drag: Suzie Toots Her Own Horn

On last week’s episode of Drag Race, we had to say a surprising goodbye to one of the season’s frontrunners, South Florida’s own (although she recently moved to Brooklyn) Suzie Toot.

She may be gone, but she’s certainly not forgotten, and she talks about her experience on the show with Michelle Visage on the latest episode of Whatcha Packin.

Suzie, who has only been doing drag for three years, discusses growing up in South Florida, her interest in all things 1920s and tap dancing, and shares tales from some of her most memorable experiences, including putting her mother in drag for the makeover challenge.

I love that Suzie stuck to her guns and was unapologetically herself throughout the season, and I can’t wait to see what’s next for her.