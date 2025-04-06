SL’s Favorite Things: TheraFace, Herb Health, PureWine, Foton Candle, and Onsnop!

Ever wondered what products the team at Socialite Life can’t live without? Get ready for an insider’s look at some of our Favorite Things!

From refreshing a skincare tool that will allow you to depuff anywhere to an herbal supplement that will help nourish your cardiovascular system to a phone accessory in which style meets functionality in the most delightful way – we’ve curated a list of must-have items that have truly elevated our everyday lives.

Why trust our picks? Simple. We’ve tried, tested, and fallen head over heels for each one. These aren’t just products; they’re life-enhancers that have earned our stamp of approval for their quality, uniqueness, and that special something that makes them stand out from the crowd.

Ready to discover your next can’t-live-without item? Let’s dive into Socialite Life’s treasure trove of some of our Favorite Things!

TheraFace Face Depuffing Wand

Photo courtesy of TheraBODY

Imagine having a skincare tool that fits effortlessly into your busy lifestyle—one that allows you to depuff anytime, anywhere. Enter the TheraFace Depuffing Wand, your new skincare companion designed to refresh and rejuvenate your skin on-the-go.

This luxurious device harnesses the power of clinically-proven cold and heat therapies, delivering a revitalizing experience that leaves your skin looking brighter and feeling firmer. With just a touch, you can reduce under-eye puffiness and dark circles, enhancing your radiance and overall complexion. Personally, I love the cold therapy. It is such a refreshing feeling, and it does indeed help reduce the puffiness.

The wand’s contrast therapy works wonders, improving skin elasticity while minimizing the appearance of pores. It’s perfect for those moments when your skin feels tired and needs a quick boost—whether you’re at the office, traveling, or enjoying a day out. Its compact, TSA-approved design ensures that you can take it with you wherever life leads.

Benefits of the TheraFace Depuffing Wand:

The TheraFace Depuffing Wand is a portable skincare device designed to refresh and rejuvenate your skin anytime, anywhere. It offers clinically-proven benefits using targeted cold and heat therapies:

Instantly cools to help decrease under-eye puffiness and diminish dark circles, making your eye area feel rejuvenated and look brighter. Enhances Radiance: Heat therapy boosts circulation and helps improve the absorption of skincare products, enhancing your overall complexion and glow.

Heat therapy boosts circulation and helps improve the absorption of skincare products, enhancing your overall complexion and glow. Improves Skin Elasticity: Using contrast therapy (alternating heat and cold) can help improve skin elasticity and firmness.

Using contrast therapy (alternating heat and cold) can help improve skin elasticity and firmness. Minimizes Pores: The cold treatment helps minimize the appearance of pores for a smoother look.

The cold treatment helps minimize the appearance of pores for a smoother look. Revitalizes Tired Skin: Quickly refreshes and soothes tired-looking skin, especially around the eyes.

Quickly refreshes and soothes tired-looking skin, especially around the eyes. Convenient and Portable: Its compact, TSA-approved design with a contoured applicator tip makes it easy to use on all areas of the face, even hard-to-reach spots, perfect for on-the-go touch-ups.

How to Use the TheraFace Depuffing Wand:

Prepare: Start with a clean, dry, makeup-free face. Ensure your wand is charged. Power On: Remove the travel cap. Press and hold either the cold or heat button for two seconds to turn the device on. Select Treatment: Quickly press the cold button (blue LED) for cold therapy or the heat button (orange LED) for heat therapy.

(blue LED) for cold therapy or the (orange LED) for heat therapy. Quickly press the chosen button again (once or twice more) to cycle through the three temperature intensity levels (lowest, medium, highest). The LED light brightens and flashes (once, twice, or three times) to indicate the level. Apply: Gently glide the wand tip across one side of your face, focusing on areas like under the eyes, using upward and outward motions. Be careful not to block the air vents. Treat (Side 1): Continue gliding for 3 minutes. The device light will flash, signaling it’s time to switch sides. Treat (Side 2): Repeat the gliding motion on the other side of your face for another 3 minutes. Finish: The wand has a preset 6-minute timer and will automatically shut off after completion. If desired, you can repeat the treatment after waiting a couple of minutes with the device off. Power Off: Press and hold either the cold or heat button for two seconds to turn the wand off. Lock (Optional): For travel or storage, quickly press either button three times to lock the device (the LED will turn purple). Press three times quickly again to unlock (the LED will turn green).

Price: $149. Purchase now at TheraFace, Amazon, Sephora, and Best Buy.

Herb Health Heart Support

Photo courtesy of Herb Health

In a world where heart health is paramount, Herb Health Heart Support stands out as a beacon of natural wellness! Imagine revitalizing your heart health with a supplement crafted from premium, ethically sourced ingredients that not only support your cardiovascular system but also enhance your overall vitality. This herbal blend is designed for health-conscious individuals seeking a natural approach to heart health. Plus, I found the drops gave me a little energy boost as well.

Herb Health Heart Support is expertly formulated to nourish your cardiovascular system, promoting healthy circulation and strong, flexible arteries. With a proprietary blend of traditional herbs such as Garlic bulb, Hawthorn, and Ginger root, this supplement is your ally in achieving optimal well-being. Each ingredient has been thoughtfully selected for its unique properties, working synergistically to support your heart’s health.

What truly sets Herb Health apart is its commitment to sustainability and uncompromising quality. Herb Health Heart Support is an herbal supplement designed for adults seeking natural support for their cardiovascular health. It’s made from a blend of traditional herbs known for supporting cardiovascular health, circulation, and overall vitality.

Key Features and Benefits:

Supports Circulation: Aims to support healthy circulation and blood flow.

Aims to support healthy circulation and blood flow. Cardiovascular Wellness: Crafted to nourish cardiovascular and vascular health.

Crafted to nourish cardiovascular and vascular health. Artery Health: Intended to promote strong, flexible arteries.

Intended to promote strong, flexible arteries. Overall Vitality: Complements vitality and general heart health.

Ingredients: The product contains a proprietary blend including Garlic bulb, Hawthorn (leaves, flowers, berries), Coleus forskohlii root, Motherwort aerial parts, Bilberry leaves, Mistletoe aerial parts, Kelp, Ginger root, Butcher’s broom root, and Cayenne fruit extract. Other ingredients are water and ethyl alcohol.

Usage:

Recommended dosage varies by weight: 15 drops (0.5 ml) three times daily for adults up to 200 lbs, and 22 drops (0.75 ml) three times daily for adults over 200 lbs.

The drops should be shaken well before use.

They can optionally be placed under the tongue for up to 1 minute for maximum absorption but should be diluted in water or juice if this causes irritation.

Consistency over weeks or months is suggested for best results, though some may notice effects like improved energy or circulation sooner.

Important Notes:

The product has a strong herbal taste and aroma; it can be mixed with water or juice. (I did not mind the taste at all, so I just diluted the drops with some water.)

It should be stored in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight, and refrigeration should be avoided.

Individuals new to herbal supplements should start with a smaller dose.

It is advised to consult a health professional before use if pregnant, nursing, or taking any drugs for a medical condition.

The company offers a satisfaction guarantee.

Prices start at $46. Purchase now at Herb Heath.

The Wand Wine Purifier by PureWine

Photo courtesy of PureWine

Imagine savoring your favorite glass of wine without the worry of headaches or allergic reactions. The Wand Wine Purifier by PureWine makes this dream a reality! This innovative product is a game-changer for health-conscious drinkers and wine enthusiasts alike. With its patented purification technology, The Wand is the only solution that effectively removes both histamines and sulfites from a single glass of wine, allowing you to enjoy the natural flavors without compromise.

Picture this: you pour a glass of your favorite red or white, insert The Wand, and swirl it around for just three minutes. In no time, you’re ready to indulge in a smoother, purer wine experience. I drink my fare share of wine, and honestly, the slight headache that I usually get after drinking wine was non-existent.

Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or enjoying a quiet evening at home, The Wand ensures you can relish every sip without the unpleasant side effects that often accompany wine consumption. Designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, available in convenient packs of 3, 8, 30, or even 90.

In essence, PureWine Wine Wands aim to allow you to enjoy wine with fewer of the unwanted side effects that some people experience.

Benefits of the PureWine Wine Wands Purifier include:

Reduction of Wine Sensitivities: The wands are designed to remove histamines and sulfites, which are known to trigger common wine sensitivities and allergies. This can help alleviate symptoms like headaches, congestion, and skin flushing.

Enhancement of Wine Flavor: By removing certain preservatives, the wands can enhance the natural aroma, flavor, and color of the wine.

Prevention of Wine Waste: The purification technology can help restore oxidized wine to its original taste, reducing the need to discard unfinished bottles.

Convenience and Portability: The wands are designed for single-glass use, making them portable and convenient for use at parties, events, or at home. They are also designed for easy use, with no mess to clean up.

Safety and Quality: The wands are made in the USA, are FDA-compliant, and BPA-free. They are also tested for safety and effectiveness.

Glass markers: They come with twist-off wine charms to help keep track of your glass.



Pure Wine also makes The Phoenix which is the only reusable wine purifier and aerator to to remove histamines and sulfites.

Prices vary. You can purchase yours at Pure Wine, Amazon, Walmart, or Costco.

Foton Pearled Candles

Photo courtesy of Foton Candle

Do you want to transform your space into a sanctuary of warmth and elegance with the flicker of a candle? Foton Pearled Candles redefine the art of ambiance, allowing your creativity to shine through. With their unique patent-pending, pearled wax, these candles offer an extraordinary opportunity to craft any shape or size that complements your home or event.

Each time you light a Foton candle, you can indulge in a brand-new look. Simply pour the pearled wax into your favorite container, insert the wick, and watch as it transforms into a stunning centerpiece. When the moment calls for a refresh, removing the wick is all it takes—no more unsightly tunneling or soot-covered jars.

Crafted from sustainably sourced, plant-based wax, Foton Pearled Candles are not only beautiful but also environmentally friendly. They burn cleanly and are self-extinguishing, making them safe for homes with pets. Plus, all packaging (which is gorgeous) is recyclable, reflecting a commitment to sustainability that resonates with eco-conscious consumers.

Available in a myriad of colors and scents, including custom hues, Foton Pearled Candles invite you to repurpose items around your home into unique displays. Whether you’re a home decor enthusiast or simply seeking a touch of elegance, these candles are designed to ignite your imagination.

I love the Tailored Tux Scented White pearled candles. The scent is very masculine and is not overpowering and artificial in its scent. And the candles are just so unique (I have some in a vase and some in a decorative bowl) that I’ve had numerous friends ask about them.

Benefits:

Endless Creativity : Create a brand new look every time you light a candle.

: Create a brand new look every time you light a candle. Eco-Friendly : Made from sustainably sourced, plant-based wax that is natural and clean-burning.

: Made from sustainably sourced, plant-based wax that is natural and clean-burning. Pet-Friendly : Enjoy peace of mind with self-extinguishing properties when tipped over.

: Enjoy peace of mind with self-extinguishing properties when tipped over. Reusable & Repurposable : Breathe new life into your favorite candle holders and tins, or transform everyday items into unique displays.

: Breathe new life into your favorite candle holders and tins, or transform everyday items into unique displays. Customizable : Available in a multitude of colors and scents, including custom hues to match your decor.

: Available in a multitude of colors and scents, including custom hues to match your decor. All Packaging is Recyclable: Contribute to a greener planet with every purchase.

Specifications:

Burn Time : Designed for long-lasting enjoyment.

: Designed for long-lasting enjoyment. Vegan: A product that aligns with your values.

Ideal for home decor lovers and eco-conscious consumers, the Foton Candle invites you to let your imagination influence your ambiance. Whether for a cozy evening at home or a special event, this candle offers a sustainable solution to your lighting needs while adding a personal touch to your decor. Embrace creativity and sustainability with every flicker of the Foton Candle!

Prices start at $34.99. Buy now at Foton Candle and Amazon.

Ohsnap – Snap Grip Wallet

Photo courtesy of Ohsnap

Introducing the Ohsnap Snap Grip Wallet—where style meets functionality in the most delightful way! In a world where phone accessories often blend into a sea of mundane black, white, and silver, the Snap Grip Wallet dares to stand out. With an array of crush-worthy colors like crocodile green, cranberry smash (see above), and electrical teal, this ultra-thin, magnetic wallet is not just an accessory; it’s a fashion statement that speaks volumes about your personality.

But that’s not all! The OhSnap Snap Grip Wallet comes with a hidden fidget spinner feature, allowing you to destress in style whether you’re in a meeting or on the go. Designed for the tech-savvy professional, it perfectly complements the fast-paced lifestyle of those who appreciate both aesthetics and practicality.

Imagine effortlessly snapping your phone and wallet together, creating a sleek, compact solution that fits seamlessly into your life. The magnetic functionality ensures you can keep your essentials secure while showcasing your unique style. Also, it doesn’t add much extra thickness to your iPhone. Plus, I love the fact that I don’t need to carry a separate wallet, now that’s attached to my phone.

Elevate your everyday carry with the Snap Grip Wallet, the latest innovation in wallet technology. This sleek, RFID-blocking aluminum wallet holds 1 to 8 cards while maintaining a slim profile. Designed with both functionality and style in mind, it features a smooth surface and an outwardly magnetic design, allowing you to attach your phone effortlessly to any magnetic mount or metal surface without the hassle of removing your wallet.

Key Benefits:

MagSafe® Compatibility: Seamlessly attach your Snap Grip Wallet to any iPhone 12 or newer model. The wallet’s MagSafe magnet array allows for easy removal when it’s time to charge, ensuring your devices stay powered without inconvenience.

Seamlessly attach your Snap Grip Wallet to any iPhone 12 or newer model. The wallet’s MagSafe magnet array allows for easy removal when it’s time to charge, ensuring your devices stay powered without inconvenience. Versatile Use: Whether you’re at home or on the go, the Snap Grip Wallet’s magnetic feature lets you secure your phone to metal surfaces or use it with MagSafe mounts, enhancing your mobile experience.

Whether you’re at home or on the go, the Snap Grip Wallet’s magnetic feature lets you secure your phone to metal surfaces or use it with MagSafe mounts, enhancing your mobile experience. RFID Protection: Keep your cards safe from unauthorized scanning with built-in RFID blocking technology, giving you peace of mind wherever you are.

Specifications:

Minimum Thickness: 7.8mm

7.8mm Maximum Thickness: 12.7mm

12.7mm Length: 96mm

96mm Width: 64mm

Who It’s For: The Snap Grip Wallet is perfect for iPhone users and tech-savvy professionals who value convenience, security, and style in their daily lives. Experience the future of wallet design and make your everyday carry smarter with the Snap Grip Wallet.

Price: $99.99. Buy now at Ohsnap.