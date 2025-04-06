Quick Drag: Crystal Envy’s Family Makeover

I don’t know about you, but I was sad to see Crystal Envy sashay away on this season of Drag Race. She definitely had the catchiest song of the talent show (ENVY) and she served flawless looks.

While we saw some of the fashions she didn’t get to showcase on the runway on “Whatcha Packin”, we missed out on the chance to see her take on last week’s drag family makeover challenge – until now.

This season’s busiest content queen took to YouTube to give a stunning makeover to her drag sister, season 14’s Jasmine Kennedie. In this video, we get to see the complete transformation, one which probably would have gotten the win.