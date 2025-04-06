Fashion

The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Glen Powell, Hailee Steinfeld, Michael B. Jordan and more

Michael Prieve
3 Min Read
Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Glen Powell, Hailee Steinfeld, Michael B. Jordan
Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages & Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages & Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages

Are you curious to know who rocked the fashion scene this past week? Prepare for some serious style inspiration as we unveil the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week! We’ve got Glen Powell, Hailee Steinfeld, Michael B. Jordan and more!

These stars have set the fashion bar high, from red carpets to casual outings.

Get ready to be dazzled by their stylish outfits and flawless fashion sense! Now is the perfect moment to take notes and infuse your wardrobe with celebrity glamour.

Find out who made the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week list (featured in no particular order)!

Julia Garner in Gucci at an intimate dinner to celebrate its recent Keep It Gucci: The Art of Silk campaign co-hosted by Gucci and actress Julia Garner co-hosted at Hôtel de Maisons in Paris, France.

Gucci Dinner - The Art Of Silk
Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images for Gucci

Rami Malek in Saint Laurent at the European Premiere of ‘The Amateur’ at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, London on March 31, 2025.

‘The Amateur’ European Premiere
Photo Credit: Cover Images

Ryan Gosling wore a Gucci Spring Summer 2025 black jacket, black trousers and black 1953 Horsebit Loafers at the “Project Hail Mary” and Amazon MGM Studios presentation as part of CinemaCon 2025 held at The Colosseum on April 2, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ryan Gosling
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

Michelle Williams in Proenza Schouler at the New York screening of ‘Dying For Sex’ on April 2, 2025.

New York screening of 'Dying For Sex'
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai in AMIRI at the special screening of ‘Warfare’ at The Cinema In The Power Station in Battersea Power Station, London on April 1, 2025.

London Special Screening Of 'Warfare'
Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Kylie Minogue in Tamara Ralph Couture at the New York Broadway opening night of ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’ on April 3, 2025.

New York Broadway Opening Night Of 'Good Night, and Good Luck'
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Jennifer Lopez in Saiid Kobeisy at the New York Broadway opening night of ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’ on April 3, 2025.

New York Broadway Opening Night Of 'Good Night, and Good Luck'
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Michael B. Jordan in Yohji Yamamoto at the Mexico premiere of ‘Sinners’ at the Plaza Universidad on April 31, 2025.

Mexico premiere of 'Sinners'
Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages

Hailee Steinfeld in The New Arrivals at the Sinners photocall at Angel of Independence in Mexico City on March 30, 2025.

Mexico City Photocall Of ‘Sinners’
Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages

Glen Powell in Brioni at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards 2025 held at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace – CinemaCon is the official convention of Cinema United in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 3, 2025

CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards 2025
Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

