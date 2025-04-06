The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Glen Powell, Hailee Steinfeld, Michael B. Jordan and more

Are you curious to know who rocked the fashion scene this past week? Prepare for some serious style inspiration as we unveil the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week! We’ve got Glen Powell, Hailee Steinfeld, Michael B. Jordan and more!
These stars have set the fashion bar high, from red carpets to casual outings.
Get ready to be dazzled by their stylish outfits and flawless fashion sense! Now is the perfect moment to take notes and infuse your wardrobe with celebrity glamour.
Find out who made the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week list (featured in no particular order)!
Julia Garner in Gucci at an intimate dinner to celebrate its recent Keep It Gucci: The Art of Silk campaign co-hosted by Gucci and actress Julia Garner co-hosted at Hôtel de Maisons in Paris, France.
Rami Malek in Saint Laurent at the European Premiere of ‘The Amateur’ at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, London on March 31, 2025.
Ryan Gosling wore a Gucci Spring Summer 2025 black jacket, black trousers and black 1953 Horsebit Loafers at the “Project Hail Mary” and Amazon MGM Studios presentation as part of CinemaCon 2025 held at The Colosseum on April 2, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Michelle Williams in Proenza Schouler at the New York screening of ‘Dying For Sex’ on April 2, 2025.
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai in AMIRI at the special screening of ‘Warfare’ at The Cinema In The Power Station in Battersea Power Station, London on April 1, 2025.
Kylie Minogue in Tamara Ralph Couture at the New York Broadway opening night of ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’ on April 3, 2025.
Jennifer Lopez in Saiid Kobeisy at the New York Broadway opening night of ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’ on April 3, 2025.
Michael B. Jordan in Yohji Yamamoto at the Mexico premiere of ‘Sinners’ at the Plaza Universidad on April 31, 2025.
Hailee Steinfeld in The New Arrivals at the Sinners photocall at Angel of Independence in Mexico City on March 30, 2025.
Glen Powell in Brioni at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards 2025 held at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace – CinemaCon is the official convention of Cinema United in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 3, 2025
LINK LOVE
HOT DEALS
- Save $29 on Apple AirTag – 4 Pack, Item Tracker with Apple Find My! [Walmart]
- Save 46% on Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superlight Sunscreen SPF 30. This broad-spectrum sunscreen is reef-safe, clinically tested, and non-irritating—even on sensitive skin. It makes sun protection a breeze with a makeup-gripping formula that won’t clog pores. [Amazon]
- Lego Friends Botanical Garden 41757, now 30% off! Kids who love plants, flowers, and butterflies can enjoy an immersive project as they assemble the details of this LEGO Friends Botanical Garden set. [Amazon]
- Save 30% on the Fiesta Bistro Coupe 12-Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4. The 12-piece Bistro Set includes 4 Bistro Dinner Plates, 4 Bistro Salad Plates, and 4 Small Bistro Bowls. [Macy’s]
- Save 47% on the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K 2nd Generation & Chime 2 Bundle! This wireless video doorbell camera offers 2K HDR video for vivid details and notifies you when motion is detected. [Amazon]
- Get $180 off the Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop. A 15.6-inch laptop made for everyday essential computing. Featuring a stylish design and up to 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors.[Dell]
- Save Up To 50% on camping gear, coats, clothes, and More during Columbia’s spring sale! [Columbia]
- You can save $100 on the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum, a Bagless multi-surface cleaner with a pet hair tool, 3 speeds, and a 35-foot cord in silver. [Target]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.