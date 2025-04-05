Eye Candy

Robert Irwin, Kit Connor, Simu Liu, Benson Boone, and more Insta Snaps

Miu von Furstenberg
In appreciation of these easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male stars and their hottest Instagram photos or videos from the past week.

This week, we have Robert Irwin, Kit Connor, Simu Liu, Benson Boone, and more hot celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, momentarily, allow us to be a little superficial, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Two sides of Dylan Efron.

Justin Chatwin and his hat.

A bulked-up Nicholas Galitzine for GQ Germany.

A Benito Skinner photo dump.

José Condessa poses.

Lil Nas X is in the ring.

Cody Simpson is wishing you a good weekend.

On stage with Benson Boone.

Say hello to a shirtless Simu Liu.

Kit Connor for Flaunt.

Robert Irwin for Bonds.

