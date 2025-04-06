Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Christina Aguilera, Matt Rutler, Jeremy Strong, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more

2025 Breakthrough Prize
11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar Featuring: Matt Rutler, Christina Aguilera Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 06 Apr 2025 Credit: Faye's Vision/Cover Images

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Clay Aiken and Parker Foster Aiken at opening night arrivals for BOOP! The Musical, on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on April 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Adam Nemser/INSTARimages

Adam Scott and Britt Lower at a New York special screening of ‘Darkest Miriam’ at the Roxy Cinema New York on April 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Starpix/INSTARimages

The 2025 Tartan Day Parade took place on April 5, 2025, and Alan Cumming was the Grand Marshall.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, CA on April 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujisawa at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, CA on April 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Katy Perry at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, CA on April 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, CA on April 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Édgar Ramírez at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, CA on April 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Lizzo at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, CA on April 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Jeremy Strong at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, CA on April 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Gwyneth Paltrow and Zoe Saldana at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, CA on April 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Matt Rutler and Christina Aguilera at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, CA on April 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

