Celeb Snaps: Christina Aguilera, Matt Rutler, Jeremy Strong, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Clay Aiken and Parker Foster Aiken at opening night arrivals for BOOP! The Musical, on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on April 5, 2025.
Adam Scott and Britt Lower at a New York special screening of ‘Darkest Miriam’ at the Roxy Cinema New York on April 4, 2025.
The 2025 Tartan Day Parade took place on April 5, 2025, and Alan Cumming was the Grand Marshall.
Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, CA on April 4, 2025.
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujisawa at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, CA on April 4, 2025.
Katy Perry at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, CA on April 4, 2025.
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, CA on April 4, 2025.
Édgar Ramírez at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, CA on April 4, 2025.
Lizzo at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, CA on April 4, 2025.
Jeremy Strong at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, CA on April 4, 2025.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Zoe Saldana at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, CA on April 4, 2025.
Matt Rutler and Christina Aguilera at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, CA on April 4, 2025.
