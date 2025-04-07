Eye Candy

Male Model Monday: Jesse Cronk, Henrique Fraga, Roman Minaev, and more

Miu von Furstenberg
1 Min Read
MMM 04072025
Photo by official2xist/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week, we bring you photos of Jesse Cronk, Henrique Fraga, Roman Minaev, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Profiles in Marlon Teixeira.

Read

Celeb Snaps: Christina Aguilera, Matt Rutler, Jeremy Strong, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more

The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Glen Powell, Hailee Steinfeld, Michael B. Jordan and more

Robert Irwin, Kit Connor, Simu Liu, Benson Boone, and more Insta Snaps

Saxon Dunworth in his Calvins.

Owen Lindberg in swimwear.

Nico James Greetham outtakes.

A Hunter McVey selfie.

Caston Granger gets wrapped.

Bryce Saltmarsh for Yummy.

Emilio Alcarez in the jungle.

Klevi Rybak and a t-shirt.

Roman Minaev lifts it up.

Henrique Fraga‘s got back.

Jesse Cronk for 2xist.

