Mariah Carey embarrasses her son Moroccan with a surprise cameo on His Twitch livestream

Moroccan Cannon‘s mother, Mariah Carey, made an unexpected visit during his Twitch stream!

The 13-year-old offspring of the pop star and Nick Cannon was broadcasting gameplay with companions on Twitch when his mother and twin sister, Monroe Cannon, entered his space.

In the footage, Moroccan (or “Rocky” as his parents affectionately call him) is heard conversing with them off-screen before returning to state: “Sorry chat, my mom is here.”

Screenshot via X

Rocky’s gaming friends then vocalized, “Hey, Mrs. Carey!” and Monroe approached holding a canine.

“You wanna come here, mom?” Rocky inquired, as Mariah positioned herself into view while standing behind him.

“Okay, y’all need to get out now. Just, everybody get out,” Rocky then directed at his mother and sister. “Mom, they can see you. They’re saying, ‘Hi Mariah, I love you!’ Oh my God.”

Mariah Carey attends the 2016 VH1’s Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night at Kings Theatre on December 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

“Hi, you guys!” she addressed the viewers. “I love you too.”

“Can y’all please get out, please? Love you. Get out of my room!” Rocky expressed to his mom and sister.

mariah appeared a moment during rocky live stream on twitch♡ pic.twitter.com/7ryknYJvJi — ani🦋 (@mariahslamb) April 4, 2025