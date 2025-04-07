Will Forte and Val Kilmer almost competed on The Amazing Race: ‘Biggest regret of my whole career’

In a revealing conversation with Vulture, actor Will Forte disclosed that he and his MacGruber co-star, the late Val Kilmer, came close to becoming contestants on The Amazing Race after becoming devoted viewers of the series.
The pair, who shared the screen in the 2010 SNL spinoff comedy MacGruber, later became roommates in 2011. During their time living together, Forte introduced Kilmer to The Amazing Race. Kilmer passed away at age 65 in 2025 following a lengthy battle with throat cancer, and Forte now expresses deep remorse about their missed opportunity to compete together on the show.
“I used to watch The Amazing Race and he came back home at some point when I was watching it and was like, ‘What are you watching that garbage for? Come on, that stuff’s going to rot your mind.’ I said, ‘It’s pretty good. You should sit down and watch it. Give it a try before you shit on it.’ So he sat down and started watching it and he got really into it,” Forte said in a tribute to the actor. “Then at a certain point he said, ‘Will, you and I have to go do The Amazing Race. We have to. Let’s do The Amazing Race.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m so fully in.’ We got really excited about it and then we called our respective agents and managers and they were like, ‘There’s no way you guys are doing that.’ That is, maybe to this day, the biggest regret of my whole career, that I never did The Amazing Race with Val. I think we would’ve gotten out very quickly but it just would’ve been the experience of a lifetime.”
Back in 2012, Kilmer expressed his fondness for Forte through a heartfelt Twitter post, reflecting on their time as roommates. “I love Will Forte. He let me live in his spare room while I was finding a new home last year,” Kilmer wrote. “God he’s funny.”
