Democracy Watch: Donald Trump’s tariffs are going to tank the economy, National Day of Action photos, who let Laura Loomer into the White House, and more

It doesn’t seem like they’ve thought things through. President Donald Trump says taxing imports will strengthen domestic manufacturing. Hours before announcing new tariffs, his administration cut support for centers that help US firms do just that. [WIRED]

Americans will bear the brunt of President Donald Trump’s newest tariffs, with price increases kicking in almost immediately on cars, clothing, electronics and other everyday goods. “These tariffs are going to raise prices for American people in a way that directly affects their everyday lives,” said Kimberly Clausing, a professor at UCLA Law and a former Treasury Department economist. “For consumers, this will be the biggest tax increase they’ve faced in 50 years, in the form of price increases.” Economists say universal tariffs will lead to higher costs for virtually everything Americans buy. [The Washington Post – Gifted]

President Donald Trump has unveiled his latest tariffs, and they could have significant implications for your wallet. Fruits and vegetables, your next phone purchase, a pharmacy order, new clothes, or a trip to a mechanic who uses auto parts made outside of the U.S. could all be impacted. Prices on perishable groceries will likely increase first, because supermarket inventories need to be replenished more frequently. But a range of other items — like electronics, household appliances, clothing and footwear — could also be affected in the coming weeks and months. [AP]

Warren Buffett denies social media rumors after Trump shares wild claims that investors back the president during this crashing market. [NBC News]

More than 1,200 demonstrations were held across the country, described by organizers as a “National Day of Action,” against the policies and actions of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Thousands took part in these “Hands Off!” protests, gathering and marching in small towns, big cities, and state capitols. Gathered below are images from some of the demonstrations in Massachusetts, Georgia, California, Florida, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Arizona, Washington, D.C., and more. See the photos. [Axios]

President Donald Trump has told his inner circle, including members of his Cabinet, that Elon Musk will be stepping back in the coming weeks from his current role as governing partner, ubiquitous cheerleader and Washington hatchet man. The president remains pleased with Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency initiative but both men have decided in recent days that it will soon be time for Musk to return to his businesses and take on a supporting role, according to three Trump insiders who were granted anonymity to describe the evolving relationship. [Politico]

Who let Laura Loomer into the White House? Donald Trump fired six National Security Council staffers after a fraught meeting in the Oval Office where the far-right activist Laura Loomer presented opposition research against a number of staffers that she said showed they were disloyal to the US president, according to two people familiar with the matter. The firings encompassed four staffers who were fired overnight after the meeting and two who were removed over the weekend. It created the extraordinary situation where Loomer appeared to have more influence than the national security adviser, Mike Waltz, over the NSC and undercut Waltz in having aides axed under him. Loomer brought a booklet of papers laying out the perceived disloyalty of about a dozen staffers, including Waltz’s principal deputy, Alex Wong, to the meeting, which was also attended by JD Vance, the chief of staff Susie Wiles, the commerce secretary Howard Lutnick and Waltz himself. [The Gauardian]

This anti-DEI rhetoric truly sucks. Books on the Holocaust, histories of feminism, civil rights and racism, and Maya Angelou’s famous autobiography, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” were among the nearly 400 volumes removed from the U.S. Naval Academy’s library this week after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s office ordered the school to get rid of ones that promote diversity, equity and inclusion. [AP]

The Trump regime this week decimated HIV prevention programs across government health agencies after terminating hundreds of millions of dollars in grants for the next phase of the battle against the deadly virus. Together, the cuts threaten to halt progress in the use of a revolutionary HIV medication that made it possible to finally stymie one of the world’s most serious infectious diseases, according to researchers, medical providers and HIV advocacy groups. [The Washington Post – Gifted]

A second school-aged child in West Texas has died from a measles-related illness, a hospital spokesman confirmed Sunday, as the outbreak continues to swell. Aaron Davis, a spokesperson for UMC Health System in Lubbock, Texas, said that the child was “receiving treatment for complications of measles while hospitalized” and was not vaccinated. The hospital declined to say which day the child died. Neither the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nor the Texas State Department of State Health Services include the death in their measles reports issued Friday. Spokespeople for the state health department and U.S. Health and Human Services Department didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday. [AP]

How You Can Help Save Democracy

Join an Indivisible group in your area. The organization strives for an inclusive democracy where everyone has a voice and challenges and replaces right-wing political agendas. Through grassroots organizing, lobbying, media campaigns, and advocacy strategies, activists pressure elected officials to support progressive values.

Check out the new Indivisible Guide: “INDIVISIBLE: A PRACTICAL GUIDE TO DEMOCRACY ON THE BRINK” — Strategies, Tactics, & Tips For How Everyday Americans Can Fight Back Together Wherever We Live