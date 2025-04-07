Nibbly ThingsSL

Cassie Ventura will testify at her ex Sean Combs’ criminal trial

Miu von Furstenberg
2 Min Read
Cassie Ventura Can't Stop, Won't Stop A Bad Boy Story Screening
Photo by Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.

Cassie Ventura is set to testify against her ex-partner Sean “Diddy” Combs at his upcoming trial and will not take the stand as “Victim 1” but will use her name when she tells the court of her relationship with the rap mogul as he defends himself against federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges. [THR]

Elijah Wood dishes on his Lord of the Rings trilogy salary. [Celebitchy]

Kesha announces “The Tits Out Tour” with Scissor Sisters, Slayyyter, and Rose Gray. [omg blog]

Read

Will Forte and Val Kilmer almost competed on The Amazing Race: ‘Biggest regret of my whole career’

Mariah Carey embarrasses her son Moroccan with a surprise cameo on His Twitch livestream

Male Model Monday: Jesse Cronk, Henrique Fraga, Roman Minaev, and more

Gwyneth Paltrow should have worn this as intended, right? [Go Fug Yourself]

Meghan McCain is no match for Carrie Coons. [HuffPost]

Still recovering from The White Lotus finale? Well, here are all the hints that Mike White has dropped about season four. [InStyle]

While The Pitt is wrapping up its amazing first season, this is when the events of season two will take place. [Deadline]

Why can’t JK Rowling just keep her mouth shut? [PinkNews]

The White Lotus star Arnas Fedaravicius says his DMs are getting flooded by the gays. [Out]

VIDEO NIBBLE

SNL mocks Morgan Wallen‘s early stage exit.

YouTube video

