Cassie Ventura will testify at her ex Sean Combs’ criminal trial

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.
Cassie Ventura is set to testify against her ex-partner Sean “Diddy” Combs at his upcoming trial and will not take the stand as “Victim 1” but will use her name when she tells the court of her relationship with the rap mogul as he defends himself against federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges. [THR]
Elijah Wood dishes on his Lord of the Rings trilogy salary. [Celebitchy]
Kesha announces “The Tits Out Tour” with Scissor Sisters, Slayyyter, and Rose Gray. [omg blog]
Gwyneth Paltrow should have worn this as intended, right? [Go Fug Yourself]
Meghan McCain is no match for Carrie Coons. [HuffPost]
Still recovering from The White Lotus finale? Well, here are all the hints that Mike White has dropped about season four. [InStyle]
While The Pitt is wrapping up its amazing first season, this is when the events of season two will take place. [Deadline]
Why can’t JK Rowling just keep her mouth shut? [PinkNews]
The White Lotus star Arnas Fedaravicius says his DMs are getting flooded by the gays. [Out]
VIDEO NIBBLE
SNL mocks Morgan Wallen‘s early stage exit.
LINK LOVE
HOT DEALS
- Save $29 on Apple AirTag – 4 Pack, Item Tracker with Apple Find My! [Walmart]
- Save 46% on Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superlight Sunscreen SPF 30. This broad-spectrum sunscreen is reef-safe, clinically tested, and non-irritating—even on sensitive skin. It makes sun protection a breeze with a makeup-gripping formula that won’t clog pores. [Amazon]
- Lego Friends Botanical Garden 41757, now 30% off! Kids who love plants, flowers, and butterflies can enjoy an immersive project as they assemble the details of this LEGO Friends Botanical Garden set. [Amazon]
- Save 30% on the Fiesta Bistro Coupe 12-Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4. The 12-piece Bistro Set includes 4 Bistro Dinner Plates, 4 Bistro Salad Plates, and 4 Small Bistro Bowls. [Macy’s]
- Save 47% on the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K 2nd Generation & Chime 2 Bundle! This wireless video doorbell camera offers 2K HDR video for vivid details and notifies you when motion is detected. [Amazon]
- Get $180 off the Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop. A 15.6-inch laptop made for everyday essential computing. Featuring a stylish design and up to 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors.[Dell]
- Save Up To 50% on camping gear, coats, clothes, and More during Columbia’s spring sale! [Columbia]
- You can save $100 on the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum, a Bagless multi-surface cleaner with a pet hair tool, 3 speeds, and a 35-foot cord in silver. [Target]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.