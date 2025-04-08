CelebritySL

Celeb Snaps: Post Malone, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and more

Miu von Furstenberg
Post Malone spotted wearing a cowboy hat while out in Paris
Post Malone spotted wearing a cowboy hat while out walking round Paris Featuring: Post Malone Where: Paris, France When: 06 Apr 2025 Credit: Jasmine Aissaoui/Starface Photo/Cover Images **UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Billy Porter at the Olivier Awards 2025 at the Royal Albert Hall in London on April 6, 2025.

Olivier Awards 2025 - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Adrien Brody at the Olivier Awards 2025 at the Royal Albert Hall in London on April 6, 2025.

Olivier Awards 2025 - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell at the Olivier Awards 2025 at the Royal Albert Hall in London on April 6, 2025.

Olivier Awards 2025 - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Cate Blanchett at the Olivier Awards 2025 at the Royal Albert Hall in London on April 6, 2025.

Olivier Awards 2025 - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages

Fresh off of SNL’s 50th, comedy superstar Mikey Day has partnered with Dollar Car Rental, starring in a new campaign – “The Common Sensei” – a wise teacher who demonstrates Dollar’s common-sense approach to travel and renting a car. Behind the scenes of the New York City production, Mikey takes absurd situations and makes them make sense through wit and charm.

Mikey Day has partnered with Dollar Car Rental, starring in a new campaign – "The Common Sensei"
Photo Credit: Charles Roussel for Dollar Car Rental
Mikey Day has partnered with Dollar Car Rental, starring in a new campaign – "The Common Sensei"
Photo Credit: Charles Roussel for Dollar Car Rental

Glen Oropeza and Sydney Sweeney at the the 10th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards in Hollywood, CA on April 6, 2025.

10th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards
Photo Credit: Starface Photo/Cover Images

Becky G at the the 10th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards in Hollywood, CA on April 6, 2025.

10th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards
Photo Credit: Starface Photo/Cover Images

Garcelle Beauvais at the the 10th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards in Hollywood, CA on April 6, 2025.

10th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards
ArriPhoto Credit: Starface Photo/Cover Images

On Saturday, April 5, Ukrainian frontman Eugene Hütz of international punk band Gogol Bordello joined forces with Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress Vera Farmiga of The Yagas to perform a moving rendition of “Chervona Ruta” at NYC’s Bowery Ballroom. Liev Schreiber introduced the song, speaking about their shared heritage and enduring hope for Ukraine.

Ukrainian frontman Eugene Hütz of international punk band Gogol Bordello joined forces with Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress Vera Farmiga of The Yagas
Photo Credit: Ken Bachor

Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas at the Opening night of ‘The Last Five Years’ on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre on April 6, 2025.

New York Opening Night Of ‘The Last Five Years’
Photo Credit: Adam Nemser/INSTARimages

Darren Criss at the Opening night of ‘The Last Five Years’ on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre on April 6, 2025.

New York Opening Night Of ‘The Last Five Years’
Photo Credit: Adam Nemser/INSTARimages

Gus Kenworthy at the Opening night of ‘The Last Five Years’ on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre on April 6, 2025.

New York Opening Night Of ‘The Last Five Years’
Photo Credit: Adam Nemser/INSTARimages

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Opening night of ‘The Last Five Years’ on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre on April 6, 2025.

New York Opening Night Of ‘The Last Five Years’
Photo Credit: Adam Nemser/INSTARimages

Patrick Schwarzenegger checks into The White Lotus at Four Seasons, presented by American Express with Ketel One Vodka and Tanqueray Gin to celebrate the season 3 finale in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 6th.

Patrick Schwarzenegger checks into The White Lotus at Four Seasons, presented by American Express with Ketel One Vodka and Tanqueray Gin
Photo Credit: Loamis Rodriguez

Singer Post Malone spotted out in Paris on April 5, 2025.

Post Malone out and about in Paris
Photo Credit: Jasmine Aissaoui/Starface Photo/Cover Images

Post Malone spotted wearing a cowboy hat while out walking round Paris on April 6, 2025.

Post Malone spotted wearing a cowboy hat while out in Paris
Photo Credit: Jasmine Aissaoui/Starface Photo/Cover Images

