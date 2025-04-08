Madonna and Elton John finally squash their decades long beef

Madonna has announced a reconciliation with Elton John, marking the end of their long-standing feud. The iconic artists captured their reunion moment in a photograph taken backstage at Saturday Night Live, which Madonna shared on her social platforms. She confirmed that their relationship has significantly improved compared to their contentious past from two decades ago.
In her detailed Instagram message, Madonna revealed that she had been an admirer of John’s artistry since her high school years, even sneaking out to attend his concert in Detroit. His music resonated deeply with her, she explains, helping her embrace her uniqueness.
“Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist,” the caption reads. “I didn’t understand it.”
As reported by Variety, the conflict originated in 2004 at the Q Awards when John publicly criticized Madonna’s win for classic songwriter. “Madonna, best live act? Fuck off,” he said. “Since when has lip-syncing been live? Sorry about that, but I think everyone who lip-syncs on stage in public when you pay like 75 quid to see them should be shot. Thank you very much. That’s me off her Christmas card list, but do I give a toss? No.”
In her recent social media post, Madonna described learning about John’s scheduled appearance on SNL and deciding to confront him directly. “When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘Forgive Me’ and the wall between us fell down. Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes, we were hugging.”
She further disclosed that John had composed a song specifically for her and expressed interest in collaboration. “It was like everything came full circle!! And you can tell everybody, This is Your Song.”
After his initial 2004 remarks, John continued his criticism of Madonna, notably during a 2012 Good Morning America appearance following her Super Bowl halftime show announcement, stating, “Make sure you lip-sync good.”
Throughout the years, John had made several critical comments about the singer, but this pattern appears to have concluded this past weekend when he expressed remorse for his previous statements and established a positive relationship with the pop icon.
