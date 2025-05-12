Madonna’s biopic will now be a Netflix limited series

The entertainment world has been buzzing about a potential Madonna biopic for years. Now, thanks to the creative force behind Deadpool & Wolverine, this dream project is closer to becoming reality.
According to Deadline, the Material Girl has inked a deal with Netflix to create a limited series chronicling her life and music journey. The project is still in its early stages, with Madonna teaming up with Shawn Levy, whose production company, 21 Laps, has an exclusive TV partnership with Netflix. This exciting development comes after several previous attempts to bring Madonna’s story to the screen didn’t pan out.
Word on the street is that Madonna and Levy have been chatting about this project for a while, though they’re starting fresh with their vision. Last year, fans were disappointed when a planned Madonna biopic got shelved. That project would’ve starred Julia Garner (Ozark, Inventing Anna) as the pop icon after an intense audition process.
Since the limited series is just getting off the ground, many details remain under wraps. We don’t know which chapters of Madonna’s life will be featured, or if Garner is still in the running to play the superstar. Sources say The Fantastic Four: First Steps actress remains “most likely” to snag the role. While Madonna co-wrote the previous biopic attempt, it’s unclear if she’ll pen this series. Recently, Garner shared a snap of herself with Madonna from the Gucci Oscar Party.
Madonna had previously opened up about the Universal biopic back in 2020. The Queen of Pop’s influence on culture, music, and female empowerment is undeniable since her breakthrough. The “Like a Virgin” hitmaker consistently pushed boundaries regarding women’s rights and sexuality while being a vocal champion for the LGBTQ+ community.
In 2024, Madonna’s iconic track “Like a Prayer” made a splash in the superhero blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, playing during a crucial scene where Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine join forces to defeat the Time Ripper and save Deadpool’s timeline.
