Quick Drag: Trinity the Tuck Talks All Stars 10

All Stars 4 co-winner Trinity the Tuck has a lot to say about the newest batch of All Stars contenders, and, along with Shontelle Sparkles, she gives us her two cents about the queens in the orange, purple, and pink brackets for this new format.

Check out the latest episode of her “I Live for This” series. Trinity is such a treat – and so is Shontelle. Could she be the next Sam Star and dominate on Drag Race?