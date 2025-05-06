Diana Ross joins Madonna, Barry Keoghan, Zendaya, Colman Domingo, and more in her return to the Met Gala – PHOTOS

On the first Monday of every May, the rich, famous and well-dressed gather in New York City for the Met Gala. The evening is a benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The tickets are pricey (last year, a single entry cost a reported $75,000), the guest-list is hyper-exclusive, and the goings-on are secret thanks to a strict no-phones policy behind the doors.
For celebrities, it’s an opportunity to show off exquisite and often ostentatious fashions. For the rest of us, it’s a chance to take in and critique their interpretation of the night’s theme.
Officially, the dress code is “tailored for you.” And while guests are invited to take that to “creative interpretation,” the exhibition they will be arriving at will be “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” It’s a look at how clothing and style is connected to Black identities.
The show is guest-curated by Monica Miller, and inspired by her 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.
It’s been 22 years since Diana Ross has graced the Met Gala with her iconic presence, but tonight, at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating Black dandyism, the legendary singer made her grand return – in epic style, no less. Ross shut down the red carpet this evening with a look that was equal parts glamorous and personal: Her sweeping white gown, punctuated with crystal and beads, featured an 18-foot train embroidered with the names of her children and grandchildren.
Others hitting the red carpet for the event were Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Barry Keoghan, Zendaya, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pamela Anderson, Rege-Jean Page, and more.
Rege-Jean Page at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.
Sabrina Carpenter at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.
Demi Moore at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.
Dua Lipa at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.
Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.
Lewis Hamilton at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.
Pamela Anderson at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.
Colman Domingo at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.
Colman Domingo at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.
Zendaya at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.
Barry Keoghan at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.
Miley Cyrus at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.
Madonna at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.
Diana Ross at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.
LINK LOVE
|Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Years-Long Extreme Weight Loss in New Bikini Pics (Celebitchy)
|OMG, Xtina Covers Carcey Magazine, Looks Possibly Hotter Than Ever(?) (omg blog)
|Which Twin Brother From ‘Sinners’ Is Sexier: Smoke or Stack? (Pajiba)
|Rosamund Pike Looks Like a VERY Compelling Cult Leader (Go Fug Yourself)
|He’s Not Going To Be Popular In Prison (Boy Culture)
|Tennis Anyone? (Kenneth in the 212)
HOT DEALS
- Save 30% on the Ninja Cookware, Ninja NeverStick Premium, 16-Piece Pots and Pans Set! Won’t stick, chip or flake. Super-heated at 30,000°F, plasma ceramic particles are fused to the surface of the pan, creating a super-hard, textured surface that interlocks with their exclusive coating for a superior bond. [Amazon]
- Save $15 on the Ninja 12-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker. With 2 brew styles: Classic or Rich, each brew is flavorful and never bitter with custom brew strengths. [Walmart]
- Save $95 on the Arc’teryx women’s Thorium Hoody. Made for cold, dry conditions, this Arc’teryx hoodie delivers serious warmth. A combo of 750-fill-power grey goose down and synthetic Coreloft™ keeps you cozy and dry. [REI]
- Save 30% (using the FRIEND promo code) on the Fiesta Classic Rim 12 Pc. Dinnerware Set, Service For 4. [Macy’s]
- Save 30% on the JBL Go 4 Portable, Waterproof and Dustproof Bluetooth Speaker, Big Pro Sound with Punchy bass, 7-Hour Built-in Battery, Made in Part with Recycled Materials (Black). [Woot]
- Save 20% on the Silicone Luggage Tag with name ID card. Perfect to quickly spot your luggage! [Amazon]
- Save $100 on the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum. The best cleaning performance of any upright detangling vacuum.1 The Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra deep cleans your whole home- and your pet. The vacuum tackles tough tasks easily, making it ideal for pet owners and parents. [Target]
- A Roku 65-inch TV for under $300 — onn. 65” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart Television HDR. Roku Smart TV – wirelessly stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes available across thousands of free or paid channels, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen. [Walmart]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.