Diana Ross joins Madonna, Barry Keoghan, Zendaya, Colman Domingo, and more in her return to the Met Gala – PHOTOS

On the first Monday of every May, the rich, famous and well-dressed gather in New York City for the Met Gala. The evening is a benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The tickets are pricey (last year, a single entry cost a reported $75,000), the guest-list is hyper-exclusive, and the goings-on are secret thanks to a strict no-phones policy behind the doors.

For celebrities, it’s an opportunity to show off exquisite and often ostentatious fashions. For the rest of us, it’s a chance to take in and critique their interpretation of the night’s theme.

Officially, the dress code is “tailored for you.” And while guests are invited to take that to “creative interpretation,” the exhibition they will be arriving at will be “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” It’s a look at how clothing and style is connected to Black identities.

The show is guest-curated by Monica Miller, and inspired by her 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

It’s been 22 years since Diana Ross has graced the Met Gala with her iconic presence, but tonight, at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating Black dandyism, the legendary singer made her grand return – in epic style, no less. Ross shut down the red carpet this evening with a look that was equal parts glamorous and personal: Her sweeping white gown, punctuated with crystal and beads, featured an 18-foot train embroidered with the names of her children and grandchildren.

Others hitting the red carpet for the event were Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Barry Keoghan, Zendaya, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pamela Anderson, Rege-Jean Page, and more.

Rege-Jean Page at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages

Sabrina Carpenter at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages

Demi Moore at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages

Dua Lipa at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages

Lewis Hamilton at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages

Pamela Anderson at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages

Colman Domingo at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages

Colman Domingo at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages



Zendaya at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages

Barry Keoghan at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages



Miley Cyrus at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages

Madonna at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages

Diana Ross at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages