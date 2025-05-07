Actor Michael Pitt arrested for sexual abuse involving ex, and attacking her with a cinderblock

Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt found himself in hot water when authorities arrested him and slapped him with multiple sex crimes and assault charges dating back to 2020 and 2021.

The Brooklyn, New York charges against Pitt span four separate alleged incidents and include:

Two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree

One count of a criminal sexual act in the first degree

One count of a criminal sexual act in the third degree

Two counts of assault in the second degree

Two counts of attempted assault in the second degree

One count of strangulation in the second degree

Michael Pitt at arrivals for HBO Films Premiere of Gus Van Sant”s LAST DAYS, Landmark Theatre”s Sunshine Cinema, New York, NY, July 19, 2005. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

According to court documents, Pitt entered not guilty pleas to all charges and was released after posting $15,000 bail.

The Brooklyn DA’s indictment claims Pitt allegedly used a cinderblock during one of the reported assaults in June 2021. The documents also state Pitt allegedly strangled someone in August of that year.

The charging documents don’t specify how many alleged victims are involved or their connections to Pitt.

TMZ broke the news of Pitt’s arrest first. When asked, the Brooklyn DA’s Office declined to comment on the indictment.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 15: Michael Pitt attends the screening of ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ during the 71st Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2018 in Cannes, France. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

“Unfortunately, we live in a world where somebody like Mr. Pitt — an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes — can be arrested on the uncorroborated word of an unhinged individual,” Pitt’s attorney, Cary London, said in a statement. “We look forward to proving his innocence through the evidence and not thru the media.”

Pitt, who has gone through two divorces, is best known for his role in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, which ran for five seasons starting in 2010. He also played Henry Parker in The WB’s popular teen drama Dawson’s Creek during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Pitt’s next court appearance in Brooklyn is scheduled for June 17.