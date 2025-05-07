Actor Michael Pitt arrested for sexual abuse involving ex, and attacking her with a cinderblock

Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt found himself in hot water when authorities arrested him and slapped him with multiple sex crimes and assault charges dating back to 2020 and 2021.
The Brooklyn, New York charges against Pitt span four separate alleged incidents and include:
- Two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree
- One count of a criminal sexual act in the first degree
- One count of a criminal sexual act in the third degree
- Two counts of assault in the second degree
- Two counts of attempted assault in the second degree
- One count of strangulation in the second degree
According to court documents, Pitt entered not guilty pleas to all charges and was released after posting $15,000 bail.
The Brooklyn DA’s indictment claims Pitt allegedly used a cinderblock during one of the reported assaults in June 2021. The documents also state Pitt allegedly strangled someone in August of that year.
The charging documents don’t specify how many alleged victims are involved or their connections to Pitt.
TMZ broke the news of Pitt’s arrest first. When asked, the Brooklyn DA’s Office declined to comment on the indictment.
“Unfortunately, we live in a world where somebody like Mr. Pitt — an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes — can be arrested on the uncorroborated word of an unhinged individual,” Pitt’s attorney, Cary London, said in a statement. “We look forward to proving his innocence through the evidence and not thru the media.”
Pitt, who has gone through two divorces, is best known for his role in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, which ran for five seasons starting in 2010. He also played Henry Parker in The WB’s popular teen drama Dawson’s Creek during the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Pitt’s next court appearance in Brooklyn is scheduled for June 17.
LINK LOVE
|Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Years-Long Extreme Weight Loss in New Bikini Pics (Celebitchy)
|OMG, Xtina Covers Carcey Magazine, Looks Possibly Hotter Than Ever(?) (omg blog)
|Which Twin Brother From ‘Sinners’ Is Sexier: Smoke or Stack? (Pajiba)
|Rosamund Pike Looks Like a VERY Compelling Cult Leader (Go Fug Yourself)
|He’s Not Going To Be Popular In Prison (Boy Culture)
|Tennis Anyone? (Kenneth in the 212)
HOT DEALS
- Save 30% on the Ninja Cookware, Ninja NeverStick Premium, 16-Piece Pots and Pans Set! Won’t stick, chip or flake. Super-heated at 30,000°F, plasma ceramic particles are fused to the surface of the pan, creating a super-hard, textured surface that interlocks with their exclusive coating for a superior bond. [Amazon]
- Save $15 on the Ninja 12-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker. With 2 brew styles: Classic or Rich, each brew is flavorful and never bitter with custom brew strengths. [Walmart]
- Save $95 on the Arc’teryx women’s Thorium Hoody. Made for cold, dry conditions, this Arc’teryx hoodie delivers serious warmth. A combo of 750-fill-power grey goose down and synthetic Coreloft™ keeps you cozy and dry. [REI]
- Save 30% (using the FRIEND promo code) on the Fiesta Classic Rim 12 Pc. Dinnerware Set, Service For 4. [Macy’s]
- Save 30% on the JBL Go 4 Portable, Waterproof and Dustproof Bluetooth Speaker, Big Pro Sound with Punchy bass, 7-Hour Built-in Battery, Made in Part with Recycled Materials (Black). [Woot]
- Save 20% on the Silicone Luggage Tag with name ID card. Perfect to quickly spot your luggage! [Amazon]
- Save $100 on the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum. The best cleaning performance of any upright detangling vacuum.1 The Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra deep cleans your whole home- and your pet. The vacuum tackles tough tasks easily, making it ideal for pet owners and parents. [Target]
- A Roku 65-inch TV for under $300 — onn. 65” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart Television HDR. Roku Smart TV – wirelessly stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes available across thousands of free or paid channels, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen. [Walmart]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.