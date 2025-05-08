Met Gala Related Celeb Snaps: Rihanna, Halle Berry, Colman Domingo, Darren Criss, Oliver Rousteing, and more

Here are the latest 2025 Met Gala-related celebrity sighting photos — pics from pre-Gala and post-Gala — the celebrities partied it up!
Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets ready for the Met Gala with Johnnie Walker Blue Label wearing Balmain, a look inspired by the classic tailoring and sharp silhouettes of the mid-1900s, revisited by Olivier Rousteing.
Olivier Rousteing puts finishing touches on Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Met Gala look while enjoying Johnnie Walker Blue Label Manhattan’s on Monday, May 5th
2025 Met Gala Co-Chair Colman Domingo celebrates with friends at his Saturday night soirée with Tequila Don Julio.
Rihanna at ASAP Rocky’s Met Gala after party on May 5, 2025.
ASAP Rocky at ASAP Rocky’s Met Gala after party on May 5, 2025.
Heidi Klum at ASAP Rocky’s Met Gala after party on May 5, 2025.
Maluma at ASAP Rocky’s Met Gala after party on May 5, 2025.
Tracee Ellis Ross and Natasha Lyonne at ASAP Rocky’s Met Gala after party on May 5, 2025.
Shaboozy at ASAP Rocky’s Met Gala after party on May 5, 2025.
Doechii at Ginny’s Supper Club at Red Rooster Harlem hosted a Met Gala pre-party on Friday night, setting the stage for the Gala festivities.
Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, and Colman Domingo, at Ginny’s Supper Club at Red Rooster Harlem hosted a Met Gala pre-party on Friday night, setting the stage for the Gala festivities.
Doechii and Law Roach at Ginny’s Supper Club at Red Rooster Harlem hosted a Met Gala pre-party on Friday night, setting the stage for the Gala festivities.
Doechii, Law Roach, and A$AP Rocky, at Ginny’s Supper Club at Red Rooster Harlem hosted a Met Gala pre-party on Friday night, setting the stage for the Gala festivities.
Addison Rae celebrates with Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky at an After-Hours Party hosted at People’s on Monday, May 5 in New York City.
Jeremy O. Harris celebrates with Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky at an After-Hours Party hosted at People’s on Monday, May 5 in New York City.
American fashion designer LaQuan Smith hosts an intimate dinner with Tequila Don Julio.
American fashion designer LaQuan Smith hosts an intimate dinner with Tequila Don Julio. alongside actress Taraji P. Henson, music producer Babyface and more.
Willy Chavarria and Tequila Don Julio cohost an exclusive after-party in celebration of Fashion’s Biggest Night in NYC on Monday, May 5.
Burna Boy strikes a pose on the Blue Carpet at the debut of Johnnie Walker Vault x Olivier Rousteing Couture Expression in New York City on Saturday, May 3rd.
Henry Golding celebrates the debut of Johnnie Walker Vault x Olivier Rousteing Couture Expression at an exclusive party in New York City on Saturday, May 3rd.
Hunter Schafer strikes a pose on the Blue Carpet at the debut of Johnnie Walker Vault x Olivier Rousteing Couture Expression in New York City on Saturday, May 3rd.
Jon Kortajarena and Hunter Schafer celebrates the debut of Johnnie Walker Vault x Olivier Rousteing Couture Expression at an exclusive party in New York City on Saturday, May 3rd.
Lupita Nyong’o, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Olivier Rousteing, and Hunter Schafer celebrate the debut of Johnnie Walker Vault x Olivier Rousteing Couture Expression at an exclusive party in New York City on Saturday, May 3rd.
Nicky Hilton strikes a pose on the Blue Carpet at the debut of Johnnie Walker Vault x Olivier Rousteing Couture Expression in New York City on Saturday, May 3rd.
Olivier Rousteing and Darren Criss celebrate the debut of Johnnie Walker Vault x Olivier Rousteing Couture Expression at an exclusive party in New York City on Saturday, May 3rd.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates the debut of Johnnie Walker Vault x Olivier Rousteing Couture Expression at an exclusive party in New York City on Saturday, May 3rd.
Regé-Jean Page celebrates the debut of Johnnie Walker Vault x Olivier Rousteing Couture Expression at an exclusive party in New York City on Saturday, May 3rd.
Stormzy strikes a pose on the Blue Carpet at the debut of Johnnie Walker Vault x Olivier Rousteing Couture Expression in New York City on Saturday, May 3rd.
Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab arriving at the After Met Gala sponsored by Raising Cane’s serving late-night Chicken Fingers at Casa Cipriani in New York.
Hailey Bieber wraps Met Gala night with a flawless Box Combo at Raising Cane’s Harlem, New York.
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at the After Met Gala sponsored by Raising Cane’s serving late-night Chicken Fingers at Casa Cipriani in New York.
Couture and Box Combos! Halle Berry makes a post-Met Gala pit stop at Raising Cane’s Harlem, New York.
Sauce So Good, Even Halle Berry came back for It! Post-Gala cravings led the Oscar winner straight to Raising Cane’s Harlem, New York.
Halle Berry wraps Met Gala night with a flawless Box Combo at Raising Cane’s Harlem, New York.
