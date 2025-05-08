Celebrity

Met Gala Related Celeb Snaps: Rihanna, Halle Berry, Colman Domingo, Darren Criss, Oliver Rousteing, and more

Michael Prieve
9 Min Read
2025 Met Gala Related Celeb Snaps
Photos by: INSTARimages & Raising Cane’s & Sekou Luke & Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky

Here are the latest 2025 Met Gala-related celebrity sighting photos — pics from pre-Gala and post-Gala — the celebrities partied it up!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets ready for the Met Gala with Johnnie Walker Blue Label wearing Balmain, a look inspired by the classic tailoring and sharp silhouettes of the mid-1900s, revisited by Olivier Rousteing.

Olivier Rousteing & Priyanka Chopra Jonas toast to Met Gala Monday with Johnnie Walker Blue Label Manhattans
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky

Olivier Rousteing puts finishing touches on Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Met Gala look while enjoying Johnnie Walker Blue Label Manhattan’s on Monday, May 5th

Diana Ross joins Madonna, Barry Keoghan, Zendaya, Colman Domingo, and more in her return to the Met Gala – PHOTOS
Male Model Monday: Milos Gruber, Hunter McVey, Gioele Patroni, and more
Curran Walters, Colton Underwood, Trace Lehnhoff, and more Insta Snaps
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky

2025 Met Gala Co-Chair Colman Domingo celebrates with friends at his Saturday night soirée with Tequila Don Julio.

2025 Met Gala Co-Chair Colman Domingo celebrates with friends at his Saturday night soirée with Tequila Don Julio
PHOTO CREDIT: Sekou Luke

Rihanna at ASAP Rocky’s Met Gala after party on May 5, 2025.

Rihanna Arrives to ASAP Rocky Met Gala Afterparrty
Photo Credit: INSTARimages

ASAP Rocky at ASAP Rocky’s Met Gala after party on May 5, 2025.

ASAP Rocky’s Met Gala After Party
Photo Credit: INSTARimages

Heidi Klum at ASAP Rocky’s Met Gala after party on May 5, 2025.

ASAP Rocky’s Met Gala After Party
Photo Credit: INSTARimages

Maluma at ASAP Rocky’s Met Gala after party on May 5, 2025.

ASAP Rocky’s Met Gala After Party
Photo Credit: INSTARimages

Tracee Ellis Ross and Natasha Lyonne at ASAP Rocky’s Met Gala after party on May 5, 2025.

ASAP Rocky’s Met Gala After Party
Photo Credit: INSTARimages

Shaboozy at ASAP Rocky’s Met Gala after party on May 5, 2025.

ASAP Rocky’s Met Gala After Party
Photo Credit: INSTARimages

Doechii at Ginny’s Supper Club at Red Rooster Harlem hosted a Met Gala pre-party on Friday night, setting the stage for the Gala festivities.

Ginny’s Supper Club at Red Rooster Harlem hosted a Met Gala pre-party
Photo Credit: Denise Stephanie Hewitt/@thedenisestephanie

Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, and Colman Domingo, at Ginny’s Supper Club at Red Rooster Harlem hosted a Met Gala pre-party on Friday night, setting the stage for the Gala festivities.

Ginny’s Supper Club at Red Rooster Harlem hosted a Met Gala pre-party
Photo Credit: Denise Stephanie Hewitt/@thedenisestephanie

Doechii and Law Roach at Ginny’s Supper Club at Red Rooster Harlem hosted a Met Gala pre-party on Friday night, setting the stage for the Gala festivities.

Ginny’s Supper Club at Red Rooster Harlem hosted a Met Gala pre-party
Photo Credit: Denise Stephanie Hewitt/@thedenisestephanie

Ginny’s Supper Club at Red Rooster Harlem hosted a Met Gala pre-party
Photo Credit: Denise Stephanie Hewitt/@thedenisestephanie

Doechii, Law Roach, and A$AP Rocky, at Ginny’s Supper Club at Red Rooster Harlem hosted a Met Gala pre-party on Friday night, setting the stage for the Gala festivities.

Ginny’s Supper Club at Red Rooster Harlem hosted a Met Gala pre-party
Photo Credit: Denise Stephanie Hewitt/@thedenisestephanie

Addison Rae celebrates with Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky at an After-Hours Party hosted at People’s on Monday, May 5 in New York City.

Addison Rae celebrates with Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid

Jeremy O. Harris celebrates with Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky at an After-Hours Party hosted at People’s on Monday, May 5 in New York City.

Jeremy O Harris celebrates with Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid

American fashion designer LaQuan Smith hosts an intimate dinner with Tequila Don Julio.

American fashion designer LaQuan Smith hosts intimate dinner with Tequila Don Julio
Photo Credit: Kathy Rosario

American fashion designer LaQuan Smith hosts an intimate dinner with Tequila Don Julio. alongside actress Taraji P. Henson, music producer Babyface and more.

American fashion designer LaQuan Smith hosts intimate dinner with Tequila Don Julio
Photo Credit: Kathy Rosario

Willy Chavarria and Tequila Don Julio cohost an exclusive after-party in celebration of Fashion’s Biggest Night in NYC on Monday, May 5.

Photo Credit: BFA

Burna Boy strikes a pose on the Blue Carpet at the debut of Johnnie Walker Vault x Olivier Rousteing Couture Expression in New York City on Saturday, May 3rd.

Johnnie Walker Vault Drops Couture Expression By Olivier Rousteing
Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky

Henry Golding celebrates the debut of Johnnie Walker Vault x Olivier Rousteing Couture Expression at an exclusive party in New York City on Saturday, May 3rd.

Johnnie Walker Vault Drops Couture Expression By Olivier Rousteing
Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky

Hunter Schafer strikes a pose on the Blue Carpet at the debut of Johnnie Walker Vault x Olivier Rousteing Couture Expression in New York City on Saturday, May 3rd.

Johnnie Walker Vault Drops Couture Expression By Olivier Rousteing
Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky

Jon Kortajarena and Hunter Schafer celebrates the debut of Johnnie Walker Vault x Olivier Rousteing Couture Expression at an exclusive party in New York City on Saturday, May 3rd.

Johnnie Walker Vault Drops Couture Expression By Olivier Rousteing
Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky

Lupita Nyong’o, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Olivier Rousteing, and Hunter Schafer celebrate the debut of Johnnie Walker Vault x Olivier Rousteing Couture Expression at an exclusive party in New York City on Saturday, May 3rd.

Blue Carpet at the debut of Johnnie Walker Vault x Olivier Rousteing Couture Expression in New York City
Photo Credit:Stephane Feugere

Nicky Hilton strikes a pose on the Blue Carpet at the debut of Johnnie Walker Vault x Olivier Rousteing Couture Expression in New York City on Saturday, May 3rd.

Johnnie Walker Vault Drops Couture Expression By Olivier Rousteing
Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky

Olivier Rousteing and Darren Criss celebrate the debut of Johnnie Walker Vault x Olivier Rousteing Couture Expression at an exclusive party in New York City on Saturday, May 3rd.

Johnnie Walker Vault Drops Couture Expression By Olivier Rousteing
Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates the debut of Johnnie Walker Vault x Olivier Rousteing Couture Expression at an exclusive party in New York City on Saturday, May 3rd.

Johnnie Walker Vault Drops Couture Expression Blends With Olivier Rousteing
Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky

Regé-Jean Page celebrates the debut of Johnnie Walker Vault x Olivier Rousteing Couture Expression at an exclusive party in New York City on Saturday, May 3rd.

Johnnie Walker Vault Drops Couture Expression By Olivier Rousteing
Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky

Stormzy strikes a pose on the Blue Carpet at the debut of Johnnie Walker Vault x Olivier Rousteing Couture Expression in New York City on Saturday, May 3rd.

Johnnie Walker Vault Drops Couture Expression By Olivier Rousteing
Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab arriving at the After Met Gala sponsored by Raising Cane’s serving late-night Chicken Fingers at Casa Cipriani in New York.

Raising Cane's After Met Gala Lounge Serving Late-Night Chicken Fingers At Casa Cipriani In New York
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Raising Cane’s

Hailey Bieber wraps Met Gala night with a flawless Box Combo at Raising Cane’s Harlem, New York. 

Raising Cane's After Met Gala Lounge Serving Late-Night Chicken Fingers At Casa Cipriani In New York
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Raising Cane’s

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at the After Met Gala sponsored by Raising Cane’s serving late-night Chicken Fingers at Casa Cipriani in New York.

Raising Cane's After Met Gala Lounge Serving Late-Night Chicken Fingers At Casa Cipriani In New York
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Raising Cane’s

Couture and Box Combos! Halle Berry makes a post-Met Gala pit stop at Raising Cane’s Harlem, New York.

After Met Gala sponsored by Raising Cane’s serving late-night Chicken Fingers at Casa Cipriani
Photo Credit: Raising Cane’s

Sauce So Good, Even Halle Berry came back for It! Post-Gala cravings led the Oscar winner straight to Raising Cane’s Harlem, New York.

After Met Gala sponsored by Raising Cane’s serving late-night Chicken Fingers at Casa Cipriani
Photo Credit: Raising Cane’s

Halle Berry wraps Met Gala night with a flawless Box Combo at Raising Cane’s Harlem, New York.

After Met Gala sponsored by Raising Cane’s serving late-night Chicken Fingers at Casa Cipriani
Photo Credit: Raising Cane’s

