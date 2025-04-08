Adam DeVine almost lost this body part while self-pleasuring himself

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.
Adam Devine had a typical adolescent experience go horribly awry. The former Modern Family star detailed how his first time pleasuring himself ended with him losing a toe.
Duchess Meghan reveals, in her new pod, that she had postpartum preeclampsia. [Celebitchy]
Ziwe welcomes country superstar Orville Peck into the hot seat! [omg blog]
Kathy Bates is reading all of your Matlock Reddit comments. [Pajiba]
Tracee Ellis Ross is on a leather roll. [Go Fug Yourself]
Is Erika Jayne leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? [Reality Tea]
Benny Blanco reacts to being mistaken for Bad Bunny. [Just Jared]
Hmm. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is seriously thinking about running for president. [HuffPost]
If you don’t know who Ryan White was, then you need to read this article. [Teen Vogue]
Tracy Chapman has a very legitimate reason for not streaming music. [Billboard]
Back in the day, Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus and Melissa Joan Hart had a VERY bad date. [Bored Panda]
VIDEO NIBBLE
Bad Bunny Tiny Desk concert
