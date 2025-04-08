Adam DeVine almost lost this body part while self-pleasuring himself

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.

Adam Devine had a typical adolescent experience go horribly awry. The former Modern Family star detailed how his first time pleasuring himself ended with him losing a toe.

Duchess Meghan reveals, in her new pod, that she had postpartum preeclampsia. [Celebitchy]

Ziwe welcomes country superstar Orville Peck into the hot seat! [omg blog]

Kathy Bates is reading all of your Matlock Reddit comments. [Pajiba]

Tracee Ellis Ross is on a leather roll. [Go Fug Yourself]

Is Erika Jayne leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? [Reality Tea]

Benny Blanco reacts to being mistaken for Bad Bunny. [Just Jared]

Hmm. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is seriously thinking about running for president. [HuffPost]

If you don’t know who Ryan White was, then you need to read this article. [Teen Vogue]

Tracy Chapman has a very legitimate reason for not streaming music. [Billboard]

Back in the day, Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus and Melissa Joan Hart had a VERY bad date. [Bored Panda]

VIDEO NIBBLE

Bad Bunny Tiny Desk concert