Celeb Snaps: Kristen Stewart, Kit Connor, Tayme Thapthimthong, and more

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein seen filming on the ‘Office Romance’ set in Hoboken, New Jersey on April 7, 2025.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, departs the Royal Courts of Justice after the start of his appeal against a High Court ruling on his legal claim against the Home Office over the level of security he receives while he is in the UK on April 8, 2025.
Julia Fox at a New York stage reading of ‘Cruel Intentions’ at the DGA theatre on April 7, 2025.
Ashley Park celebrates the launch of Baileys Non-Dairy Liqueur Made with Oat Milk at the Baileys Oat Street Cafe in Venice Beach on Friday, April 4.
Michael Angarano at the Los Angeles special screening of Vertical Entertainment’s ‘Sacramento’ held at the Vista Theatre on April 8, 2025.
Maren Morris arrives at ‘CBS Mornings’ to talk about her new album coming out this summer ‘Dreamsicle’ in New York on April 8, 2025.
Walton Goggins is seen in Los Angeles, California on April 8, 2025.
Spotted Gaitok, Tayme Thapthimthong, takes a break from his post at The White Lotus to celebrate the Season 3 finale with a signature cocktail made with Ketel One Vodka and Tanqueray Gin in Los Angeles on Monday, April 7th.
Kit Connor arriving at the Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about ‘Warfare’ in New York City on April 7, 2025.
Kristen Stewart at the Los Angeles special screening of Vertical Entertainment’s ‘Sacramento’ held at the Vista Theatre on April 8, 2025.
