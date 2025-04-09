Celeb Snaps: Kristen Stewart, Kit Connor, Tayme Thapthimthong, and more

Celebrity

Los Angeles Special Screening Of 'Sacramento'
Los Angeles special screening of Vertical Entertainment's 'Sacramento' held at the Vista Theatre Featuring: Kristen Stewart Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 07 Apr 2025 Credit: Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency/Abaca Press/INSTARimages **NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein seen filming on the ‘Office Romance’ set in Hoboken, New Jersey on April 7, 2025.

Jennifer Lopez Films 'Office Romance' In Hoboken
Photo Credit: Jose Perez/INSTARimages

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, departs the Royal Courts of Justice after the start of his appeal against a High Court ruling on his legal claim against the Home Office over the level of security he receives while he is in the UK on April 8, 2025.

Prince Harry Leaves The Royal Courts of Justice
Photo Credit: Cover Images

Julia Fox at a New York stage reading of ‘Cruel Intentions’ at the DGA theatre on April 7, 2025.

New York stage reading of 'Cruel Intentions'
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Ashley Park celebrates the launch of Baileys Non-Dairy Liqueur Made with Oat Milk at the Baileys Oat Street Cafe in Venice Beach on Friday, April 4.

Ashley Park celebrates the launch of Baileys Non-Dairy Liqueur Made with Oat Milk
Photo Credit: Quinn Tucker

Michael Angarano at the Los Angeles special screening of Vertical Entertainment’s ‘Sacramento’ held at the Vista Theatre on April 8, 2025.

Los Angeles Special Screening Of 'Sacramento'
Photo Credit: Xavier Collin /Image Press Agency/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Maren Morris arrives at ‘CBS Mornings’ to talk about her new album coming out this summer ‘Dreamsicle’ in New York on April 8, 2025.

Maren Morris on 'CBS Mornings'
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Walton Goggins is seen in Los Angeles, California on April 8, 2025.

Walton Goggins Out In Los Angeles
Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Spotted Gaitok, Tayme Thapthimthong, takes a break from his post at The White Lotus to celebrate the Season 3 finale with a signature cocktail made with Ketel One Vodka and Tanqueray Gin in Los Angeles on Monday, April 7th.

Tayme Thapthimthong, takes a break from his post at The White Lotus to celebrate the Season 3 finale with a signature cocktail made with Ketel One Vodka and Tanqueray Gin
Photo Credit: Loamis Rodriguez

Kit Connor arriving at the Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about ‘Warfare’ in New York City on April 7, 2025.

Celebrities outside the 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' show studios
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Kristen Stewart at the Los Angeles special screening of Vertical Entertainment’s ‘Sacramento’ held at the Vista Theatre on April 8, 2025.

Los Angeles Special Screening Of 'Sacramento'
Photo Credit: Xavier Collin /Image Press Agency/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

