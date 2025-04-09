Celeb Snaps: Kristen Stewart, Kit Connor, Tayme Thapthimthong, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein seen filming on the ‘Office Romance’ set in Hoboken, New Jersey on April 7, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jose Perez/INSTARimages

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, departs the Royal Courts of Justice after the start of his appeal against a High Court ruling on his legal claim against the Home Office over the level of security he receives while he is in the UK on April 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cover Images

Julia Fox at a New York stage reading of ‘Cruel Intentions’ at the DGA theatre on April 7, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Ashley Park celebrates the launch of Baileys Non-Dairy Liqueur Made with Oat Milk at the Baileys Oat Street Cafe in Venice Beach on Friday, April 4.

Photo Credit: Quinn Tucker

Michael Angarano at the Los Angeles special screening of Vertical Entertainment’s ‘Sacramento’ held at the Vista Theatre on April 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: Xavier Collin /Image Press Agency/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Maren Morris arrives at ‘CBS Mornings’ to talk about her new album coming out this summer ‘Dreamsicle’ in New York on April 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Walton Goggins is seen in Los Angeles, California on April 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Spotted Gaitok, Tayme Thapthimthong, takes a break from his post at The White Lotus to celebrate the Season 3 finale with a signature cocktail made with Ketel One Vodka and Tanqueray Gin in Los Angeles on Monday, April 7th.

Photo Credit: Loamis Rodriguez

Kit Connor arriving at the Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about ‘Warfare’ in New York City on April 7, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Kristen Stewart at the Los Angeles special screening of Vertical Entertainment’s ‘Sacramento’ held at the Vista Theatre on April 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: Xavier Collin /Image Press Agency/Abaca Press/INSTARimages