Celebrity

Jessica Simpson is doubling down on drinking snake sperm

Miu von Furstenberg
2 Min Read
Operation Smile's 8th Annual Smile Gala
Photo credit: depositphotos.com

Jessica Simpson stands firm on her unconventional claim regarding snake sperm’s supposed vocal enhancement benefits.

The 44-year-old entertainer and businesswoman, who recently generated significant discussion about her unique vocal care routine, remains committed to utilizing this distinctive herbal solution, maintaining that it “really clears my throat.”

Jessica Simpson snake sperm
Photo via Instagram

During a recent TMZ encounter, Simpson validated that the Chinese herbal mixture—which contains snake sperm—remains integral to her vocal maintenance routine. “Of course! Are you kidding me? Yeah!” Simpson responded when asked if she’d continue drinking it. She even suggested the possibility of developing her own formulation of the beverage.

The recording artist, who recently unveiled her first EP in 15 years, titled Nashville Canyon, Part 1, elaborated on the concoction’s unexpected flavor profile, likening it to “a really dark honey.” This distinctive remedy came recommended by her vocal instructor, who highlighted its vocal benefits.

Read

What Michael Fassbender remembers the most from showing The Killer: Fisting gloves
Charli XCX would like clothing brands to donate clothes to LA wildfire victims
From John Mayer To Nick Lachey! Inside Jessica Simpson’s Best Clap Backs

Simpson revealed that she discovered the snake sperm component while conducting online research about the mixture. “If you want a good vocal, you’ve got to drink snake sperm,” she informed her social media followers.

Jessica Simpson at an in store appearance to launch her new fragrance 'Fancy'. Macy's South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa, CA. 12-13-08 at an in store appearance to launch her new fragrance 'Fancy'. Macy's South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa, CA. 12-13-08
Jessica Simpson at an in store appearance to launch her new fragrance ‘Fancy’. Macy’s South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa, CA. 12-13-2008 at an in store appearance to launch her new fragrance ‘Fancy’. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

During an impromptu airport exchange, Simpson addressed inquiries about the beverage with humor, noting its incompatibility with TSA regulations for carry-on items. Despite the unconventional nature of her chosen vocal aid, Simpson maintained her endorsement, stating, “I’m just a great singer when I have snake sperm.”

Her statements have generated widespread interest and amusement, but Simpson remains steadfast in her commitment to this distinctive throat-clearing method.

LINK LOVE

Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO's Original Series 'The White Lotus' Season 2Jessica SimpsonSeth Rogen
Theo James Is Currently the Betting Favorite to Get Cast as the New James Bond (Celebitchy)Jessica Simpson says she drinks snake sperm for her vocal cords (omg blog)Seth Rogen Knew Jake Gyllenhaal Would Be Famous After Their First Movie Together (Pajiba)
CinemaCon 2025 For Sony PicturesPedro PascalDavid Archuleta
The New Beatles Have Been Revealed (Go Fug Yourself)Pedro Pascal’s Birthday Suit As The Star Turns 50 (Boy Culture)Discovering the sensual side of David Archuleta (Kenneth in the 212)

HOT DEALS

Apple Air Tag 4 pack
  • Save $29 on Apple AirTag – 4 Pack, Item Tracker with Apple Find My! [Walmart]
  • Save 46% on Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superlight Sunscreen SPF 30. This broad-spectrum sunscreen is reef-safe, clinically tested, and non-irritating—even on sensitive skin. It makes sun protection a breeze with a makeup-gripping formula that won’t clog pores. [Amazon]
  • Lego Friends Botanical Garden 41757, now 30% off! Kids who love plants, flowers, and butterflies can enjoy an immersive project as they assemble the details of this LEGO Friends Botanical Garden set. [Amazon]
  • Save 30% on the Fiesta Bistro Coupe 12-Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4. The 12-piece Bistro Set includes 4 Bistro Dinner Plates, 4 Bistro Salad Plates, and 4 Small Bistro Bowls. [Macy’s]
  • Save 47% on the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K 2nd Generation & Chime 2 Bundle! This wireless video doorbell camera offers 2K HDR video for vivid details and notifies you when motion is detected. [Amazon]
  • Get $180 off the Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop. A 15.6-inch laptop made for everyday essential computing. Featuring a stylish design and up to 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors.[Dell]
  • Save Up To 50% on camping gear, coats, clothes, and More during Columbia’s spring sale! [Columbia]
  • You can save $100 on the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum, a Bagless multi-surface cleaner with a pet hair tool, 3 speeds, and a 35-foot cord in silver. [Target]

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

TRENDING ON SL

Male Model Monday: Jesse Cronk, Henrique Fraga, Roman Minaev, and moreMale Model Monday: Jesse Cronk, Henrique Fraga, Roman Minaev, and more
Celeb Snaps: Christina Aguilera, Matt Rutler, Jeremy Strong, Gwyneth Paltrow, and moreCeleb Snaps: Christina Aguilera, Matt Rutler, Jeremy Strong, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more
Celeb Snaps: Glen Powell, Kylie Minogue, George Clooney, Julia Roberts and moreCeleb Snaps: Glen Powell, Kylie Minogue, George Clooney, Julia Roberts and more
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Los Angeles Special Screening Of 'Sacramento' Celeb Snaps: Kristen Stewart, Kit Connor, Tayme Thapthimthong, and more
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
Lab Series All-In-One Multi-Action Face Wash - Men's Face Scrub - Cleanse and Exfoliates Skin, 3.4 Fl Oz
Lab Series All-In-One Multi-Action Face Wash - Men's Face Scrub - Cleanse and Exfoliates Skin, 3.4 Fl Oz
Amazon Prime
$32.00
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-04-08 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

READ MORE