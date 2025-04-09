Jessica Simpson is doubling down on drinking snake sperm

Jessica Simpson stands firm on her unconventional claim regarding snake sperm’s supposed vocal enhancement benefits.
The 44-year-old entertainer and businesswoman, who recently generated significant discussion about her unique vocal care routine, remains committed to utilizing this distinctive herbal solution, maintaining that it “really clears my throat.”
During a recent TMZ encounter, Simpson validated that the Chinese herbal mixture—which contains snake sperm—remains integral to her vocal maintenance routine. “Of course! Are you kidding me? Yeah!” Simpson responded when asked if she’d continue drinking it. She even suggested the possibility of developing her own formulation of the beverage.
The recording artist, who recently unveiled her first EP in 15 years, titled Nashville Canyon, Part 1, elaborated on the concoction’s unexpected flavor profile, likening it to “a really dark honey.” This distinctive remedy came recommended by her vocal instructor, who highlighted its vocal benefits.
Simpson revealed that she discovered the snake sperm component while conducting online research about the mixture. “If you want a good vocal, you’ve got to drink snake sperm,” she informed her social media followers.
During an impromptu airport exchange, Simpson addressed inquiries about the beverage with humor, noting its incompatibility with TSA regulations for carry-on items. Despite the unconventional nature of her chosen vocal aid, Simpson maintained her endorsement, stating, “I’m just a great singer when I have snake sperm.”
Her statements have generated widespread interest and amusement, but Simpson remains steadfast in her commitment to this distinctive throat-clearing method.
