What Michael Fassbender remembers the most from showing The Killer: Fisting gloves

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.
OMG, two-time Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender chats fisting gloves with Entertainment Weekly. [omg blog]
Angelina Jolie discusses how Atelier Jolie has evolved into… a non-profit art charity. [Celebitchy]
Rachel Zegler won’t be muzzled, no matter how hard Disney tries. [Pajiba]
Ncuti Gatwa continues to kill it. [Go Fug Yourself]
Is there a promotion in store for Jennifer Tilly? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star just teased that she’s interested in evolving her role on the show. She has main character energy, so the “friend of” role isn’t cutting out. [Reality Tea]
So much for women supporting women and the sisterhood. Garcelle Beauvais was shaded by RHOBH co-stars Erika Jayne and Bozoma Saint John after quitting the Bravo series: “Really wish you stuck it out.” [People]
Pedro Pascal is laughing off those pesky Jennifer Aniston dating rumors. [Extra]
Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola finalizes divorce from Todd despite attempt to save their marriage. [Page Six]
Kim Kardashian is set to take the stand in the 2016 Paris robbery case. [People]
Conservative media is loving the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni media. Guess whose side they are on? [Vanity Fair]
Chappell Roan has had a girlfriend for six months, and she’s in love! [Pink News]
Meghan Markle makes an unexpected cameo on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Instagram, eating pie and squashing their rumored beef. [InStyle]
Jessica Simpson and Jeremy Renner get flirty on Instagram. [Us Weekly]
INSTAGRAM NIBBLE
Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo.
LINK LOVE
|Gwen Stefani ‘Doesn’t Care’ if She Alienates Fans by Going ‘Full MAGA’ (Celebitchy)
|OMG, ‘Scuse! Jonathan Majors’ Body Is MAYJAHS as Killian Maddox in ‘Magazine Dreams’ (omg blog)
|Cate Blanchett Doesn’t Want You to Be Able to Watch Awards Shows (Pajiba)
|2025 Awards Season Retrospective: Zoe Saldaña (Go Fug Yourself)
|Milkshake Dreams: Modus Vivendi’s Illusion Line (Boy Culture)
|Scott Gardner’s White Party (Kenneth in the 212)
HOT DEALS
- Get up to 30% OFF HOKA running shoes! [HOKA]
- Go big or go home! The Samsung 49″ Odyssey QD-OLED G9 Series Curved Smart Gaming Monitor is 33% OFF. [Amazon]
- Get smart with the Samsung Galaxy Ring, an AI-powered smart ring available now for up to 63% off when you trade in at Samsung. [Samsung]
- Get 20% off Native Moisturizing Lotion 3-packs. [Native]
- Save 20% on the ThruNite V3 2403 High Lumen Flashlight, USB C Rechargeable LED Handheld Flashlight. [Amazon]
- Keep your drinks cool with the Igloo automatic self-cleaning countertop ice maker. Save 11%! [Amazon]
- Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 42mm Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band! [Best Buy]
- Looking for a perfect night’s sleep? The Soundcore Sleep A20 by Anker Sleep Earbuds, Noise Blocking Sleep Headphones might help. Now $30 OFF! [Best Buy]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.