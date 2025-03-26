Charlie Hunnam Adopts 2 Kittens, Sugar Plum and Gingerbread, from River Valley Animal Rescue

Actor Charlie Hunnam is proving to be quite the opposite of the sinister character he’s portraying on screen.

During his extended filming schedule in Momence, Illinois for the Netflix true-crime series Monster, the star has been spending his downtime at an unexpected location – the Cat Oasis shelter in downtown Momence.

The actor, known for his intense on-screen performances, revealed his softer side when he adopted two jet-black rescue kittens, Sugar Plum and Gingerbread, from the shelter.

The actor took an interest in “two special sisters” named Sugar Plum and Gingerbread.

Photo via River Valley Animal Rescue/Facebook

“I think I would love to adopt,” he told the shelter.

“And that’s exactly what Charlie did,” River Valley Animal Rescue wrote. “Who would have thought that our two little ladies—once unwanted and homeless in a small town—would end up flying off to a life of luxury in Los Angeles?”

Before welcoming Hunnam to the RVAR family, the rescue agency added, “Charlie, thank you for giving these precious kittens the incredible life they deserve. We not only loved having you visit time and time again, but seeing the genuine affection you had for each and every cat was absolutely priceless.”

“And this just goes to show… No matter who you are, getting two kittens to sit still long enough for an adoption photo is nearly impossible—even for this experienced CAT DAD!” the post concluded.

After revealing that he already had cats at home, Hunnam returned the next day with a generous $1,000 donation to support the shelter’s mission of caring for its numerous rescue cats.

Charlie Hunnam at the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 7, 2025. Photo Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages

The shelter, which houses between 75-110 cats at its 117 E. Washington St. location, became a regular stop for the actor.

While Hunnam initially expressed interest in adopting Sugar Plum, he couldn’t overlook Gingerbread, Sugar Plum’s nearly identical companion. The two kittens, born just a day apart on September 24 and 25 at the shelter, had formed an inseparable bond.

As filming progressed, Hunnam’s attachment to both cats grew stronger, leading to his decision to adopt them both.

On what appeared to be his final day in Momence, Hunnam visited the Washington Street shelter, completed the adoption paperwork, paid the $225 adoption fee, and left with both female kittens, destined for his Los Angeles home where two other cats awaited their arrival.

Photo via River Valley Animal Rescue/Facebook

The actor’s presence at the shelter influenced others as well, with several crew members becoming regular visitors.

Underwood remains optimistic that this celebrity connection will encourage more people to consider feline adoption.

The shelter successfully found homes for 338 felines in 2023, with a slight increase to 356 adoptions in 2024.

“We’ve been here four years,” she said. “We still have people who come in and tell us they had no idea we are here.”