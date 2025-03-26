Former Scrubs and Residence star Eliza Coupe fires back after unrecognizable look sparks concern

Actress Eliza Coupe has responded to media attention surrounding her “unrecognizable” red-carpet appearance. Coupe, 43, made an appearance in Hollywood recently for the premiere of her Netflix series, The Residence, sporting a notably different look compared to her portrayal of Dr. Denise Mahoney in the medical-comedy series Scrubs, which concluded in 2010.
Following the viral spread of her premiere photos, Coupe utilized Instagram to demonstrate her authentic appearance, posting multiple images from her personal collection taken during the “past three weeks.” Her caption included several assertive hashtags: “#truth, #rememberwhoyouare, #elevate, #rise.” According to Daily Mail, Coupe also reportedly stated the photographs had been “wildly altered.”
Information about Coupe’s alternative lifestyle choices surfaced after her red carpet appearance. During a February conversation on The Funny Thing Is podcast, Coupe disclosed her experimentation with ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic substance, to purge “toxic energy” after her 2018 separation from Darin Olien, her spouse of four years.
“I started sobbing, and it was nuts,” she recounted about her two encounters with the substance. “And then I got to see all the inner workings of myself. I look back at it now and am so grateful I did it, but it doesn’t call for me to do it again.”
Earlier this year, Coupe announced via social media that she and her current husband, professional skater Billy Marks, had relocated to Joshua Tree to embrace desert living.
Beyond her Scrubs role, Coupe gained recognition portraying the intensely competitive Jane Kerkovich-Williams in Happy Endings. Her current project, The Residence, is a White House staff residence-centered mystery drama. Coupe portrays Senator Margery Bay Bix alongside cast members, including Orange Is The New Black star Uzo Aduba, Barrett Foa, Edwina Findley, and Julieth Restrepo.
