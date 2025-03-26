Celeb Snaps: Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, Jake Gyllenhaal, Dave Franco, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Evan Mock steps through Bryant Park with a coffee in hand, sporting a brand-new branded baseball cap.
Sofia Vergara keeps comfy in all-black accessorized with white sneakers and purse in Los Angeles, CA on March 24, 2025.
Elizabeth Olsen arrives at The Drew Barrymore Show’ to talk about the new movie ‘The Assessment’ in New York on March 25, 2025.
Naomi Watts arrives at Good Morning America to talk about the new movie ‘The Friend’ in New York on March 25, 2025.
Ellen Pompeo at the premiere of ‘Good American Family’ at the Pathe Beaugrenelle cinema in Paris, France on March 24, 2025.
Meg Ryan spotted out buying a juice while taking a walk in New York City on March 25, 2025.
Last weekend, fans gathered at American Dream in New Jersey to celebrate the first JONASCON – a fan event that featured performances, themed-activations, a Jonas Brothers museum, and more. Scotch & Soda brand ambassador Joe Jonas wore signature pieces from the brand’s Spring 2025 Collection to the convention! Joe rocked the Relaxed Fit Textured Shirt Jacket ($198)with the Pleated Relaxed Straight Cotton-Blend Seersucker Jogger ($138.)
Ben Ahers at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Spencer Lord at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Alex Landi at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Ryan Guzman at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Juan Pablo Espinosa at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Troy Baker at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Kaitlyn Dever at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Shannon Woodward at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Jeffrey Wright at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Danny Ramirez at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Ryan Guzman at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Leo Chan at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Rob McElhenney at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Young Mazino at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Ashley Park Spotted with a New Sweet Treat in Los Angeles, Sparking Rumors that She’s Split from Basic Brews.
Trevor Tordjman at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Series ‘The Studio’ Season 1 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Seth Rogen at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Series ‘The Studio’ Season 1 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Patrick J. Adams and wife Troian Bellisario at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Series ‘The Studio’ Season 1 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Olivia Wilde at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Series ‘The Studio’ Season 1 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Catherine O’Hara at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Series ‘The Studio’ Season 1 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Dave Franco at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Series ‘The Studio’ Season 1 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Jake Gyllenhaal arrives at ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ to talk his Broadway show ‘Othello’ on March 24, 2025.
Pedro Pascal at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Bella Ramsey at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
