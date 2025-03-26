Celeb Snaps: Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, Jake Gyllenhaal, Dave Franco, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Evan Mock steps through Bryant Park with a coffee in hand, sporting a brand-new branded baseball cap.

Photo Credit: Tyrone Jackson/Backgrid

Sofia Vergara keeps comfy in all-black accessorized with white sneakers and purse in Los Angeles, CA on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Bellocqimages/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Elizabeth Olsen arrives at The Drew Barrymore Show’ to talk about the new movie ‘The Assessment’ in New York on March 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Naomi Watts arrives at Good Morning America to talk about the new movie ‘The Friend’ in New York on March 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Ellen Pompeo at the premiere of ‘Good American Family’ at the Pathe Beaugrenelle cinema in Paris, France on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Sebastien Fremont/Starface Photo/Cover Images

Meg Ryan spotted out buying a juice while taking a walk in New York City on March 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages

Ben Ahers at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Spencer Lord at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image**

Alex Landi at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Ryan Guzman at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Juan Pablo Espinosa at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Troy Baker at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Kaitlyn Dever at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Shannon Woodward at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Jeffrey Wright at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Danny Ramirez at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Ryan Guzman at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Leo Chan at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Rob McElhenney at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Young Mazino at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Ashley Park Spotted with a New Sweet Treat in Los Angeles, Sparking Rumors that She’s Split from Basic Brews.

Photo Credit: Angella Choe

Trevor Tordjman at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Series ‘The Studio’ Season 1 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Seth Rogen at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Series ‘The Studio’ Season 1 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Patrick J. Adams and wife Troian Bellisario at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Series ‘The Studio’ Season 1 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Olivia Wilde at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Series ‘The Studio’ Season 1 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Catherine O’Hara at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Series ‘The Studio’ Season 1 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Dave Franco at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Series ‘The Studio’ Season 1 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Jake Gyllenhaal arrives at ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ to talk his Broadway show ‘Othello’ on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Pedro Pascal at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Bella Ramsey at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images