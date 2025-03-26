Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, Jake Gyllenhaal, Dave Franco, and more

Michael Prieve
9 Min Read
Los Angeles Season 2 premiere of 'The Last of Us'
Photo Credit: Faye's Vision/Cover Images

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Evan Mock steps through Bryant Park with a coffee in hand, sporting a brand-new branded baseball cap.

Evan Mock models Don Julio's 1947 baseball hat in Bryant Park
Photo Credit: Tyrone Jackson/Backgrid

Sofia Vergara keeps comfy in all-black accessorized with white sneakers and purse in Los Angeles, CA on March 24, 2025.

Sofia Vergara Out In Los Angeles
Photo Credit: Bellocqimages/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Elizabeth Olsen arrives at The Drew Barrymore Show’ to talk about the new movie ‘The Assessment’ in New York on March 25, 2025.

Read

Pedro Pascal explains his very highly caffeinated coffee order

Celeb Snaps: Jake Gyllenhaal, Denzel Washington, Matt Bomer, Jennifer Lopez, and more

Male Model Monday: Kevin Danielczyk, Lenny Kragba, Rayan Ricci, and more

Elizabeth Olsen At 'The Drew Barrymore Show'
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Naomi Watts arrives at Good Morning America to talk about the new movie ‘The Friend’ in New York on March 25, 2025.

Naomi Watts At 'Good Morning America'
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Ellen Pompeo at the premiere of ‘Good American Family’ at the Pathe Beaugrenelle cinema in Paris, France on March 24, 2025.

Paris Premiere Of 'Good American Family'
Photo Credit: Sebastien Fremont/Starface Photo/Cover Images

Meg Ryan spotted out buying a juice while taking a walk in New York City on March 25, 2025.

Meg Ryan Looks Unrecognizable While Out In New York City
Photo Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages

Last weekend, fans gathered at American Dream in New Jersey to celebrate the first JONASCON – a fan event that featured performances, themed-activations, a Jonas Brothers museum, and more. Scotch & Soda brand ambassador Joe Jonas wore signature pieces from the brand’s Spring 2025 Collection to the convention! Joe rocked the Relaxed Fit Textured Shirt Jacket ($198)with the Pleated Relaxed Straight Cotton-Blend Seersucker Jogger ($138.)

American Dream in New Jersey to celebrate the first JONASCON - a fan event that featured performances, themed-activations, a Jonas Brothers museum, and more
Photo Courtesy of Cole Gentry
American Dream in New Jersey to celebrate the first JONASCON - a fan event that featured performances, themed-activations, a Jonas Brothers museum, and more
Photo Courtesy of Cole Gentry

Ben Ahers at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere Of 'The Last Of Us'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Spencer Lord at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere Of 'The Last Of Us'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image**

Alex Landi at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere Of 'The Last Of Us'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Ryan Guzman at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere Of 'The Last Of Us'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Juan Pablo Espinosa at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere Of 'The Last Of Us'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Troy Baker at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere Of 'The Last Of Us'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Kaitlyn Dever at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere Of 'The Last Of Us'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Shannon Woodward at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere Of 'The Last Of Us'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Jeffrey Wright at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere Of 'The Last Of Us'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Danny Ramirez at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere Of 'The Last Of Us'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Ryan Guzman at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere Of 'The Last Of Us'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Leo Chan at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere Of 'The Last Of Us'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Rob McElhenney at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere Of 'The Last Of Us'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Young Mazino at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere Of 'The Last Of Us'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Ashley Park Spotted with a New Sweet Treat in Los Angeles, Sparking Rumors that She’s Split from Basic Brews.

Ashley Park Spotted with a New Sweet Treat in Los Angeles
Photo Credit: Angella Choe

Trevor Tordjman at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Series ‘The Studio’ Season 1 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Los Angeles TV Series Premiere Of 'The Studio'
Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Seth Rogen at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Series ‘The Studio’ Season 1 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Los Angeles TV Series Premiere Of 'The Studio'
Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Patrick J. Adams and wife Troian Bellisario at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Series ‘The Studio’ Season 1 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Los Angeles TV Series Premiere Of 'The Studio'
Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Olivia Wilde at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Series ‘The Studio’ Season 1 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Los Angeles TV Series Premiere Of 'The Studio'
Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Catherine O’Hara at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Series ‘The Studio’ Season 1 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Los Angeles TV Series Premiere Of 'The Studio'
Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Dave Franco at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Series ‘The Studio’ Season 1 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Los Angeles TV Series Premiere Of 'The Studio'
Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Jake Gyllenhaal arrives at ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ to talk his Broadway show ‘Othello’ on March 24, 2025.

Celebrities outside 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert show studios
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Pedro Pascal at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere Of 'The Last Of Us'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Bella Ramsey at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere Of 'The Last Of Us'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Image

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere Of 'The Last Of Us'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

LINK LOVE

Gwen Stefani debuts new younger look during exclusive performance in Brooklyn NYJonathan MajorsCate Blanchett
Gwen Stefani ‘Doesn’t Care’ if She Alienates Fans by Going ‘Full MAGA’ (Celebitchy)OMG, ‘Scuse! Jonathan Majors’ Body Is MAYJAHS as Killian Maddox in ‘Magazine Dreams’ (omg blog)Cate Blanchett Doesn’t Want You to Be Able to Watch Awards Shows (Pajiba)
Zoe SaldanaModus Vivendi's Illusion LineScott Gardner
2025 Awards Season Retrospective: Zoe Saldaña (Go Fug Yourself)Milkshake Dreams: Modus Vivendi’s Illusion Line (Boy Culture)Scott Gardner’s White Party (Kenneth in the 212)

HOT DEALS

Hoka
  • Get up to 30% OFF HOKA running shoes! [HOKA]
  • Go big or go home! The Samsung 49″ Odyssey QD-OLED G9 Series Curved Smart Gaming Monitor is 33% OFF. [Amazon]
  • Get smart with the Samsung Galaxy Ring, an AI-powered smart ring available now for up to 63% off when you trade in at Samsung. [Samsung]
  • Get 20% off Native Moisturizing Lotion 3-packs. [Native]
  • Save 20% on the ThruNite V3 2403 High Lumen Flashlight, USB C Rechargeable LED Handheld Flashlight. [Amazon]
  • Keep your drinks cool with the Igloo automatic self-cleaning countertop ice maker. Save 11%! [Amazon]
  • Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 42mm Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band! [Best Buy]
  • Looking for a perfect night’s sleep? The Soundcore Sleep A20 by Anker Sleep Earbuds, Noise Blocking Sleep Headphones might help. Now $30 OFF! [Best Buy]

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

TRENDING ON SL

Shawn Mendes has gone viral for his comment on Bad Bunny's Calvin Klein underwear campaignShawn Mendes has gone viral for his comment on Bad Bunny's Calvin Klein underwear campaign
Male Model Monday: Kevin Danielczyk, Lenny Kragba, Rayan Ricci, and moreMale Model Monday: Kevin Danielczyk, Lenny Kragba, Rayan Ricci, and more
Celeb Snaps: Jason Momoa, David Archuleta, Nick Jonas, Benny Blanco, and moreCeleb Snaps: Jason Momoa, David Archuleta, Nick Jonas, Benny Blanco, and more

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo are sparking romance rumors in Paris