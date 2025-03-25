Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo are sparking romance rumors in Paris

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.

Shailene Woodley was all snuggled up in Paris with a new man who bears a striking resemblance to her ex-fiancé, Aaron Rodgers: Lucas Bravo, star of Emily in Paris. [Celebitchy]

OMG, he’s naked: Yuri Kolokolnikov goes full-frontal and rear in The White Lotus Season 3 – NSFW. [omg blog]

Former SNL star fires back against Canada becoming part of the U.S. [Pajiba]

A look back at Colman Domingo‘s amazing award season red carpet looks. [Go Fug Yourself]

Garcelle Beauvais is saying goodbye to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after five seasons. [Reality Tea]

Sydney Sweeney is fueling rumors that she has broken up with longtime love Jonathan Davino. [Page Six]

What? Lisa Rinna recently opened up about an interesting situation she had with Andy Cohen in early 2025 and revealed she used to give the Bravo patriarch too much of her “power” while filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. [The Blast]

Jaime King has spoken out for the first time since being sued by her former landlord. “The situation with my landlord was resolved privately,” King, 45, told Us Weekly on Monday, March 24. “It’s disappointing — but not surprising — to see someone try to exploit this moment for attention. I am currently focused on what matters most: my children.” [Us Weekly]

Cardi B loses it after daughter Kulture doodles on her $60,000 Hermés purse. [Billboard]

The “Never Ending Story” singer Limahl talks about his new track and journey as a gay artist. [Out]

Froy Gutierrez and Zane Phillips are still going strong as a couple after nearly two years together! [Just Jared]

Luigi Mangine, the accused killer of the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is asking for a laptop in jail, but just for legal purposes – not for communicating with anyone – as he awaits trial. [The Guardian]