Lindsay Lohan lands her first TV show starring role in Count Me Lies for Hulu

In her first TV series starring role, Lindsay Lohan is set to headline and executive produce Count My Lies, a drama in development at Hulu. [Deadline]

Woah. King Charles and Prince Harry have not spoken since February 2024! [Celebitchy]

Kesha sends cryptic Wendy’s slight after Katy Perry returns from space. [omg blog]

The Simpsons is the latest show to get a podcast from one of its stars. [Pajiba]

Bryce Dallas Howard is embracing the animal print. [Go Fug Yourself]

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion winners and losers. [Reality Tea]

Despite her legal woes, Blake Lively was named as one of Time Magazine‘s 100 Most Influential People. [E! Online]

Bravo is not going to like this. Debbie Matenopoulos said she’s in talks to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 15. The former View co-host explained that she’s “currently” chatting with the show’s producers during Tuesday’s episode of our new SiriusXM show. [Page Six]

Amanda Bynes has launched an OnlyFans page, which won’t be like other OnlyFans pages. [People]

British number four Harriet Dart apologized after asking the umpire to tell her opponent to put on deodorant during her first-round loss at the Rouen Open. [BBC News]

Oh, come on, it’s not even Christmas yet — we thought we had months to go before we had to worry about Kevin Spacey getting in character for another Frank Underwood video. [Vulture]

Aimee Lou Wood said that she received flowers from SNL comedian Sarah Sherman after the “mean” While Lotus skit. [Page Six]

Comedian Nate Bargatze is set to host CBS’ Emmys 2025 September telecast. [TV Line]

Serena Williams is denying that her crip walk dance during the Super Bowl Half-Time Show was a diss to Drake. [People]

LOL! Frye Festival 2 has been postponed. [ABC News]