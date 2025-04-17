Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Hailey Bieber, Katie Holmes, Gina Gershon, and more

Michael Prieve
2 Min Read
Daisy Edgar-Jones on 'Live with Kelly & Mark'
Daisy Edgar-Jones on 'Live with Kelly & Mark' to talk about her new movie 'On Swift Horses' in New York Featuring: Daisy Edgar-Jones Where: New York City, New York, United States When: 16 Apr 2025 Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

The cast of Abbott Elementary at the Los Angeles Official Emmy FYC event and Finale screening of Abbott Elementary at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2025.

Los Angeles Official Emmy FYC Event And Finale Screening Of 'Abbott Elementary'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Ice Cube at his handprint and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Los Angeles, CA on April 15, 2025.

Ice Cube Handprint And Footprint Ceremony In Los Angeles
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen arrive at the Tribeca Ball 2025 on April 15, 2025.

Read

Jamie Dornan leads Loewe’s Paula’s Ibiza 2025
Celeb Snaps: Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, Tom Hardy, Justin Bieber, and more
Celeb Snaps: Julia Fox, Dwyane Wade, Justin Bieber, Carlos Alcaraz, and more
Tribeca Ball 2025 - Outside Arrivals
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Gina Gershon arrives at the Tribeca Ball 2025 on April 15, 2025.

Tribeca Ball 2025 - Outside Arrivals
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Charlotte Gainsbourg and Katie Holmes at the New York series premiere after party of ‘Etoile’ at the Quality Bistro on April 15, 2025.

New York series premiere of 'Etoile' - After Party
Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Following Coachella weekend, Hailey Bieber showcased TYLENOL Extra Strength as her go-to pain reliever for recovery from a long weekend in the desert in a fun-filled photo dump. 

Hailey Bieber
Photo via haileybieber/Instagram

Daisy Edgar-Jones arrives at ‘Live with Kelly & Mark’ to talk about her new movie ‘On Swift Horses’ in New York on April 16, 2025.

Daisy Edgar-Jones on 'Live with Kelly & Mark'
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

LINK LOVE

2024 Democratic National Convention - Day 2Lucas BravoThe Pitt
Michelle Obama sort of addresses the divorce rumors: ‘All of my choices are for me’ (Celebitchy)OMG, He’s Naked: ‘Emily In Paris’ Star Lucas Bravo In ‘Les Femmes Au Balcon’ (2024) (omg blog)‘The Pitt’ Finale Was Exhausted, Raw, and Kind of Perfect (Pajiba)
"The Last Of Us" Season Two - UK Premiere - VIP ArrivalsKylie MinogueCarlos Alcarez
Bella Ramsey Wore a Tapestry (Go Fug Yourself)Especially For You: A Review Of Kylie Minogue At MSG (Boy Culture)Carlos Alcaraz plays in Monte Carlo (Kenneth in the 212)

HOT DEALS

LG 70" Class UQ7070Z 4K LED Smart TV
  • Go big and take it home! The LG 70″ Class UQ7070Z 4K LED Smart TV is now $150 off! Dive into a world of free content and personalized recommendations for every one you share the remote with. Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze you by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail on the big screen. [Walmart]
  • Save $10 on the Sur La Table Carbon Steel Wok! The exclusive Sur La Table Carbon-Steel Wok is perfect for stir-frying meats and veggies, deep-frying tempura, steaming with bamboo inserts and more. [Sur La Table]
  • Save 10% of the Dreo oscillating fan. Unlike most fans, this oscillating fan brings simultaneous 150˚ horizontal and 120˚ vertical oscillation and an adjustable pedestal of 37.5-43 inches for more flexibility. [Amazon]
  • Save 41% off the Sueded Cotton T-Shirt from J. Crew. [J. Crew]
  • Save $50 on the Ring Doorbell Plus! The Battery Doorbell Plus with Head-to-Toe HD+ Video gives you an expanded field of view so you can see more of who’s at your door. [Amazon]
  • Save $130 on the Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum. The ideal balance of power and weight. 33% lighter than the Dyson V11™ vacuum. With up to 40 minutes of fade-free Dyson suction. [Walmart]
  • Get 15% off Therabody Massasing Goggles. SmartGoggles use soothing vibration, heat and massage therapies to improve sleep quality, boost deep sleep, enhance relaxation and reduce stress — making them the perfect addition to your bedtime routine. [Therabody]
  • Save 28% on Garden of Life Probiotics for Men. Once Daily Men’s is formulated for his unique needs with 50 Billion CFU of 15 probiotics for digestive and immune support. They’ve added their whole food prebiotics fiber blend and probiotics to help promote the growth of good bacteria. [Amazon]

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

TRENDING ON SL

Celeb Snaps: Post Malone, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and moreCeleb Snaps: Post Malone, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and more
The 2025 Coachella Festival gets off on a very rocky start as campers stuck in 12-hour lines trying to get to campgroundsThe 2025 Coachella Festival gets off on a very rocky start as campers stuck in 12-hour lines trying to get to campgrounds
Jeff Bezos face-plants while greeting Lauren Sanchez at Blue Origin rocket capsule landingJeff Bezos face-plants while greeting Lauren Sanchez at Blue Origin rocket capsule landing
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Lindsay Lohan CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards 2025 Lindsay Lohan lands her first TV show starring role in Count Me Lies for Hulu

READ MORE