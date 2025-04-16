Quick Drag: Lexi shares the Love with Michelle Visage

RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Season 17’s final four are taking over Michelle Visage’s “Whatcha Packin” this week before America’s Next Drag Superstar is crowned this Friday.
In this episode, Michelle chats with the stunning Lexi Love. She discusses her reaction to getting cast, her affinity for trains, and the moment her mom called her “daughter.” She and Michelle share what could be the sweetest and most emotional moment in this web series, as Lexi recounts meeting Michelle at DragCon.
The self-proclaimed “Roller Derby Doll” also talks about her talent show performance and how the judges “flipped from her flop” with her Snatch Game impersonation of Gilbert Gottfried. She also shares her feelings about being in the finale and possibly winning the title.
I am a Lexi stan (definitely the confessional queen of the season), and I know we’ll be seeing much more from her – and I can’t wait to see what’s next for her.
