Quick Drag: Jewels Sparkles Reviews the Season 

Happy Drag Race finale week! As we eagerly await the crowning of season 17’s champion, the final four all sat down with Michelle Visage to discuss their experience on the show “Whatcha Packin.”

First off, Florida’s own Jewels Sparkles chatted about her drag beginnings (her Dad actually encouraged her to do it – and shout out to Southern Nights in Tampa!).

She talks about transforming her father into the spicy Salchica Sparkles for the makeover challenge, winning the Betsey Johnson design challenge, and her double shantay lip sync with Onya (and how she comforted her Dad when he thought he was the reason she was in the bottom.) She is truly a treasure.