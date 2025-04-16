Jamie Dornan leads Loewe’s Paula’s Ibiza 2025

Jamie Dornan leads the LOEWE Paula’s Ibiza 2025 campaign, along with actor Enzo Vogrincic. Photographed by Gray Sorrenti, the series unfolds along Portugal’s rugged coastline.

Inspired by the essence of the original Paula’s boutique—a symbol of Ibiza’s free-spirited past—the collection channels that legacy into a wardrobe characterized by relaxed silhouettes and tactile richness.

Photo Credit: Gray Sorrenti for Loewe

Photo Credit: Gray Sorrenti for Loewe

Dornan, the face of LOEWE’s Esencia fragrance, and Vogrincic, following his appearance in the pre-fall 2024 campaign, bring a grounded presence to the windswept setting. They continue the brand’s ongoing exploration of natural environments, as seen in its spring 2025 advertisement.

Photo Credit: Gray Sorrenti for Loewe

Featured in the LOEWE summer campaign, Dornan wears a striped polo, rolled-cuff denim, and suede moccasins styled like staples that have been with him for years. The tones are sun-faded and simple, designed to complement the terrain rather than contrast with it.

Photo Credit: Gray Sorrenti for Loewe

Photo Credit: Gray Sorrenti for Loewe

Paula’s Ibiza 2025 continues LOEWE’s summer tradition with a focus on craft and the understated utility of coastal life.